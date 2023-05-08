Monday, May 8, 2023
Pleas filed in Supreme Court against Manipur High Court order to include Meitei community in ST list

The plea alleged that the dominant community killed 30 Tribal people and 132 were injured. The forum claimed not even a single FIR was filed by the police.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court pleas against Manipur High Court orders
Image Source : IE/Bar&Bench
4

Multiple pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court against the Manipur High Court’s order directing the Central and State governments to include the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list of the Indian Constitution as a “tribe” of Manipur.

As per reports, two Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) have been filed, one was filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum and the second one was filed by BJP MLA and Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Dinganglung Gangmei.

The plea by Manipur Tribal Forum

In its plea to the Supreme Court, the Manipur Tribal Forum has sought directions from the apex court to the central and state government to evacuate the Tribals of Manipur who fled to CRPF Lamphel Camp, CRPF Camp near the DC office, and Koirengei Camp.

Furthermore, the plea sought evacuation of small pockets of Tribals in both east and west Imphal and in the villages surrounding Imphal Valley. The forum sought directions from the central forces to escort them to their respective areas of residence in the hill districts.

It also sought directions to ensure secure and safe areas where Tribals are currently residing, stating there is a possibility of further attacks on them. The forum prayed for forming a Special Investigation Team headed by Harekrishna Deka, former Director General of Police of Assam, and monitored by Chief Justice Tinlianthang Vaiphei, former Chairman of Meghalaya State Human Rights Commission to probe the matter and bring the accused who assaulted the Tribals to justice.

The plea alleged that the dominant community killed 30 Tribal people and 132 were injured. The forum claimed not even a single FIR was filed by the police.

The plea by BJP MLA

In his plea, BJP MLA Gangmei argued that the impugned order by the High Court had resulted in unrest in the state that led to the death of 19 people. The plea read, “Due to the impugned order, the tension between both the community has taken place and violent clashes have erupted across the state. As a result of it, so far, 19 tribal people have been killed, various places in the states are blocked, the internet is completely shut down, and more people are at the risk of losing their lives.”

Gangmei further argued that the Meitei community is not a tribe. It has never been recognised as such. Plea read, “In fact, they are very much an advanced community though some of them may come within SC, OBC.”

The order directed the state to recommend the Centre to include the Meetei/Meitei community as ST in the Presidential list.

The order concluded the issue had been pending for around ten years.

The order concluded that the Meeteis/Meiteis are tribes.

The plea read, “Merely because the State of Manipur may have received some representation by the Meeteis/Meiteis does not oblige the State to do anything unless the State is convinced first, that the Meeteis/Meiteis are tribes and second, that they deserve to be in the Scheduled Tribes list.”

Manipur High Court order

On April 19, 2023, Manipur High Court Bench led by acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran asked the Centre and state government to consider the inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the ST community expeditiously. The order asked to complete the process within four weeks from the order date.

Clashes erupted in Manipur

After the orders, on May 3, violence erupted at several places in Manipur during protests by tribal groups against the demand for ST status by the Meitei community. The first round of violence erupted on April 27 in the district of Churachandpur. Protests by the tribal groups turned violent at various places in the state, where large-scale arson occurred. Manipur CM N Biren Singh has said that lives have been lost and property has been damaged in the violence. Curfew was imposed in several districts, and mobile internet services were suspended. Detailed reports on the matter by OpIndia can be read here.

