Saturday, May 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsListen to what PM Modi had said when asked who is blamed when BJP...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Listen to what PM Modi had said when asked who is blamed when BJP loses and what the party does in the wake of a defeat

After winning an election, the PM said, their party's attempt is to win the hearts of the people by providing solutions to their problems.

OpIndia Staff
Modi ANI interview
Image Source: ANI
18

On Saturday, May 13, the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls took place in which the Congress party emerged victorious. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up a distant second getting less than half the seats of Congress.

Following the defeat of the party in the election, several BJP supporters online have blamed various factors for the defeat. Everything, from lack of strong local leadership to anti-incumbency to religious polarisation to caste factor has been highlighted as the reason for the defeat.

Amidst all this, an old interview of PM Narendra Modi from February 2022 is being shared on social media. In his interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, PM Modi talked about what the party does in the wake of a defeat in an election.

When asked since he gets the credit from the supporters when BJP wins, then does he take defeats personally as well, and what kind of introspection is done by the party leaders after defeats, PM Modi replied that defeats in elections aren’t something new for the party. He mentioned that BJP has seen several defeats and has started winning only after losing several such elections. The Prime Minister also mentioned that since the time of Jan Sangh, the party has lost several elections and even used to lose deposits on most of the seats.

PM Modi further said that when they win an election, their attempt is to connect even more with the ground-level realities. After winning an election, the PM said, their party’s attempt is to win the hearts of the people by providing solutions to their problems. He mentioned that the party makes a conscious effort to address the concerns of the people on the ground instead of letting the victory get to its head.

Further, talking about defeats in elections, PM Modi said that when they face electoral reverses, even then they try to find hope and positivity in defeats instead of sinking into negativity. The Prime Minister said that instead of trying to lay the blame here or there, BJP analyses the campaign and promises of the opposition along with reevaluating its own campaign.

After analysing all that, the party develops its strategy for the future, PM Modi added. He further said that whether it is a win or loss, elections always provide some education to them and they take it as a learning experience.

The complete interview can be seen here

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJP Karnataka loss
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,085FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com