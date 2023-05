51 rallies at 500 places, 600 press cons in 500 LS, 4,000 Assembly constituencies planned by BJP: ‘Maha Jansampark’ to be launched by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Ajmer district and will offer prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar today.

The rally comes as a celebration of the completion of 9 years by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre. After reaching Rajasthan PM Modi will offer prayers at the Prajapati Brahma Temple, visit the ghats and later he will address a public meeting in Ajmer’s Kayad, according to party leaders.

Rajasthan is slated to go to Assembly polls this year, BJP’s focus will be on 45 assembly seats in 8 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. This is the sixth program of PM Modi in Rajasthan in the last eight months.

According to Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, lakhs of people and workers will gather in this meeting from 45 assembly seats in eight Lok Sabha constituencies including Ajmer and Jaipur.

This BJP event comes soon after the Congress held discussions with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in the national capital on Monday night ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

PM Modi will launch “Maha Jansampark” by addressing a public meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Under this Maha Jan Sampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 yrs at the Centre.

Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted along with over 5 lakh distinguished families will be contacted.

Sharing details of the programme, which is the largest outreach in BJP’s history, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, coordinator for the programme, said, “A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party’s rule at the Centre.”

“As part of the campaign, party leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India, along with seminars with teachers, social media influencers and other distinguished citizens,” Tarun Chugh said while addressing a press briefing.

Enlightened Conference will be organized in all Lok Sabha with intellectuals. This program will also be organized on June 25, the anniversary of Emergency Day, in which a documentary will be shown on how Congress destroyed democracy.

Door-to-door public meetings will be undertaken from June 20 to June 30, in which all the leaders, office bearers and workers including Union ministers and national office bearers will participate.

As part of the campaign, a two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted. During the 8-day district-level two-wheeler Yuva Yatra in more than 4,000 Vidhan Sabhas, programs like Nukkad Sabhas, sports competitions, and felicitation of young achievers will be organized at the main places of the city, villages and mohallas.

PM Kisan Nidhi Beneficiaries will be contacted and meetings will be held with the presidents of various farmer producer organizations. Village Chaupal will be organized at mandis with SPO village head sarpanch under Gram Chaupal Gram Sabha will be organized with unorganized labourers.

A Tribal Gaurav Yatra Morcha is also on the cards, which will contact the beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across the country. Tribal Gaurav Yatra will be taken out at the district level, and programs will be organized under the program of the day including Lord Birsa Munda, which will be organized with the representatives of Scheduled Tribes.

Beneficiaries of the backward class will be contacted at the booth level. In this program, direct contact will be made on all the 10 lakh booths of the country, and 10 crore people of India will be connected with this program.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)