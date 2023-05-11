In the wee hours of Thursday (May 11), a low-intensity blast, occurred near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Punjab police have now informed that they have arrested 5 people, including a newly wed couple, in connection with the case.

This was the third low-intensity blast to take place near the Golden Temple within a week. The first took place on Heritage Street on May 6 and the second on May 8.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the case has been solved with the arrest of five people who were involved in the incident. The motive behind the blasts was to disturb peace, police said.

Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved



5 persons arrested



Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar @PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 11, 2023

The DGP added that out of the five accused identified as Azadvir Singh, Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh, three were involved in the sourcing of the explosives.

We have taken into custody five persons- Azadvir Singh, Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjeet Singh and Dharmendra Singh. Of them, three were involved in the sourcing of the explosives. One woman is also being questioned: Punjab DCP Gaurav Yadav on recent low-intensity explosions

The explosion happened right behind the Guru Ram Dass Inn. The emerged CCTV footage showed that the accused allegedly threw the bomb from the second floor of Guru Ram Dass Inn into the Galiara or the path encircling the Golden Temple. The accused threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in the Guru Ram Das Inn.

Speaking about the incident, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the efficient surveillance and timely response of SGPC staff resulted in the arrest of the perpetrators. “Our staff noticed the incident on CCTV cameras. They visited the spot and noticed a man entering and leaving a washroom. Then, they used CCTV footage to track that man and apprehended him,” he said.

He informed that the main accused, after throwing the bomb from the window of the washroom on the second floor of an inn near the Golden Temple, went back to room number 225 and slept outside it as pilgrims sleep in the verandas and open areas of the inn during the night. The accused slept outside the room where a couple also allegedly involved in the crime was staying.

SGPC president accuses Punjab govt of negligence, call blast politically influenced

Dhami went on to accuse the government’s neglect in handling this situation, alleging that it was their “leniency” which caused the third explosion in a week.

Not willing to leave anything to chance, Dhami asserted that vigilance would be increased and CCTV cameras would be installed in and around the Golden Temple.

Dhami said it was a deep-rooted conspiracy, apparently politically influenced. “I believe that the police might have now cracked it as the accused were in their custody and may pat their back, but I firmly demand that the truth must prevail, which should be devoid of any political interest,” he said.

Notably, the sound of the blast was heard around 12.15-12.30 am on Thursday.

While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh said, “A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out.”

“The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on,” he added.