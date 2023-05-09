On Monday, second low-intensity mysterious blast was reported to have taken place on Heritage Street, located near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Police confirmed that the blast took place on Monday, at 6 in the morning, injuring one person.

“The two blasts were caused by low-grade explosives without detonators. One person was injured in the blast and a car windshield was shattered due to the impact,” DGP Gaurav Yadav said as he visited the blast site.

The DGP, based on the initial examination of the crime scene and forensic analysis by professionals, stated that both explosives were rudimentary and seemed to have been locally constructed. “We did not find evidence of any detonator. It seems the explosive material was crudely put in a container to cause the explosions. It is too early to say if it is mischief or if there is a terror angle. We will not rule out any angle. We will investigate all angles,” the DGP said.

Two 250 ml cans of the health drink “Hell” were packed with explosives, according to police sources, and were used to execute the two explosions on Amritsar’s Heritage Street. The cans burst as they were dropped or flung from a height.

The explosives can appear to have been put atop a structure in the first incident, with a string tied to it that had been tossed over the wall. Unknowingly pulling the thread, a person whose identity the police have not revealed, caused the can to fall down and set off the explosion.

In contrast, it appears that the second incident’s explosion happened when the can was hurled from a height.

Although no significant injuries to people or property were recorded, the twin bombings occurred just days after the arrest of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his followers and also just before the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.

The first blast took place on Saturday at Heritage Street in Amritsar City of Punjab. As reported earlier, several people were injured after the explosion which occurred in a nearby gas pipeline. A nearby restaurant was damaged in the blast. Reportedly, a man sleeping on a bench near the restaurant was also injured after the glass panes broke into pieces following the explosion. Further, a group of 6 female tourists, who were present in the vicinity of the restaurant, also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Police have also filed two separate FIRs in connection with the blasts and have requested the public not to get swayed by rumours. The NIA teams also are said to have reached the spot and are investigating the case.