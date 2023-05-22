Monday, May 22, 2023
Updated:

After Shubman Gill, RCB fans abuse Vijay Shankar for scoring a half-century against their team

The tirade of abuse by RCB fans did not stop at Vijay Shankar but also extended to his mother and father.

OpIndia Staff
Vijay Shankar targeted online by RCB fans
6

Hours after Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), leading to the latter’s elimination from the 2023 edition of the IPL, fans of RCB took to social media to abuse cricketer Vijay Shankar.

Once hailed as a ‘3-D player’, Shankar went on to score 53 runs in just 35 balls during the closely contested match and ensured the victory for Gujarat Titans. He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes before being caught by Virat Kohli.

The superlative performance of Vijay Shankar and his teammate Shubman Gill ruined the chances of the RCB to make it into the playoffs. As such, enraged fans of the franchise went on to abuse the duo with the choicest of expletives.

Vijay Shankar uploaded an Instagram post, wherein he congratulated his side for a great match. Soon after, RCB fans descended on his timeline and abused his family.

“Why do you get your as* fucked while performing for India then?” wrote one abusive fan. “Madarc*od hai tu“, and “Teri mummy kaha c**di thi behen ke lo*e,” other RCB fans wrote.

Screengrab of the abusive comments directed at Vijay Shankar

The tirade of abuse did not stop at Vijay Shankar but also extended to his mother and father.

Screengrab of the abusive comments directed at Vijay Shankar

“This mother f*cker performs only in IPL but while representing India, he becomes useless,” wrote one user. Expletives such as ‘Maderch*d’ and ‘bhos*iwala’ were freely hurled at the cricketer by vile fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Screengrab of the abusive comments directed at Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar was also ‘greeted’ on his Instagram timeline with cuss words such as ‘Gan*u’, ‘Mtherc*othh,’ ‘chut*ya’ and ‘maa ki ch*t.’

Screengrab of the abusive comments directed at Vijay Shankar

While some RCB supporters urged everyone to unfollow Shankar on Instagram, others lamented why he had to play well against their team. One Aman predicted that Gujarat Titans will surely lose their upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings.

As expected of a typical RCB fan, expletives such as ‘Behan ch*d’, ‘Bhos*ike’, and ‘Maderc*od’ were also hurled.

Screengrab of the abusive comments directed at Vijay Shankar

Earlier, RCB fans also issued death threats to cricketer Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel Gill. One Twitter user (@VamosVirat) posted a picture of a burnt car and wished that it was the vehicle driven by Shubman Gill. “With no one outside to put him into hospital,” he added.

Another Royal Challengers Bangalore fan posted the link of Shahneel Gill in the hopes of unleashing his troll army against her. As expected, her posts on Instagram were flooded with hate comments, ranging from remarks about her sexual orientation to prayers for her brother’s death.

This is not the first time that supporters of Virat Kohli have resorted to such behaviour. Earlier, they wished death upon Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

