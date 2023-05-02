On Saturday (April 29), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav courted controversy for his objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community.

While addressing his party workers in the Supaul district of Bihar, he claimed, “They (Brahmins) do not belong here. We (Yadavs) are the original inhabitants of this land.”

The RJD leader alleged that DNA testing has supposedly confirmed that Brahmins are outsiders and have descended from Russia and other European nations. “They have come here from Russia and are dividing and making us fight amongst ourselves. In this way, Brahmins are ruling over us,” he brazened it out.

RJD leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav made the above remarks on April 29, 2023 and not yesterday as reported earlier — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav then went on to threaten the Brahmin community and called upon ‘Yadavs’ to kick them out of this country. “Like how they were once removed from Russia, we also need to chase them out and send them back to their original place,” he continued his anti-Brahmin rant.

It must be mentioned that Yadav is the National Secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal and has served as a former MLA of Bihar.

In August last year, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav mocked the Brahmin community during a war of words with BJP leader Giriraj Singh. While making a sly reference to the Shikha/ Lambi choti, he said, “Keeping a lambi choti does not make you knowledgeable.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has been infamous for appeasing the Yadav community and demonising the Brahmins. During the days of Jungle Raj, members of the Brahmin community suffered unspeakable atrocities at the hands of RJD goons. Tejashwi Yadav’s father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, had also been at the forefront of mocking Brahmins and Hindu rituals.