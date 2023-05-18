Meet Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 terrorist whose extradition to India is allowed by a US court

On May 16, a US Court’s order was released approving the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India. US Magistrate Judge of the US District Court of California, Judge Jacqueline Chooljian, in a 48-page order, said her court reviewed and considered all documents submitted in support and opposition of the extradition required and considered the arguments presented at the hearing. India sought his extradition for his involvement in the 2009 attack. He was arrested in the US on an extradition request submitted by India.

The Judge added, “Based on such review and consideration and for the reasons discussed herein, the Court makes the findings set forth below and certifies to the Secretary of State of the United States the extractability of Rana on the charged offenses that are the subject of the Request.” India and the US have an extradition agreement in effect.

In its judgment, the US district court concluded that Rana was extraditable for the offenses for which the Indian government requested extradition. The Judge ruled that the Government of India provided enough competent evidence to establish reasonable cause that he was an accused person in India for his involvement in the terror attack.

During the court hearings, the US government attorneys argued that Rana was aware of Headley’s association with LeT. He assisted Headley in carrying out his plans and provided cover for the same. They further argued that Rana was supporting LeT and its associates.

The court said, “It is therefore ordered that Tahawwur Hussain Rana be and remain committed to the custody of the United States Marshal pending a final decision on extradition and surrender by the Secretary of State to India for the trial of the offenses as to which extradition has been granted pursuant to Title 18, United States Code, section 3186 and the Treaty.”

The judgment came when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a scheduled state visit to Washington DC. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a dinner for PM Modi on June 22.

In a statement on the matter, a US government spokesperson for the State Department expressed that the US is committed to combating terrorism globally and its counterterrorism relationship with India. Furthermore, the query was forwarded to the Department of Justice for detailed remarks.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana is a Pakistan-origin Canadian businessman, who the Government of India accused in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attack. He was a close associate of Mumbai Terror accused David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani and others.

Rana was born in Chichawatni of Punjab province in Pakistan. He became friends with Headley when he was still known as Daood Gilani. He served at Pakistan Army Medical Corps as a physician. Later, in 1997, he immigrated to Canada. In 2001, he became a Canadian citizen. He primarily lived in Chicago and ran an immigration business. Rana’s younger brother is a political journalist working with The Hill Times.

During the investigation of the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) booked Rana with conspiracy to wage war, commit murder, commit forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents and electronic records, and commit a terrorist act.

In 2011, he was convicted in a Chicago court of providing material support to the Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was behind the Mumbai terror attack. He also supported a plot to attack a Danish newspaper for printing cartoons of Prophet Muhammed in 2005. However, that attack never materialized.

As per reports, he allowed Headley to open a branch of his immigration law business in Mumbai based out of Chicago. The aim was to provide Headley with a cover story. He also traveled to Denmark as a representative of the company.

In 2009, Rana was arrested and charged along with Headley for plotting attacks on the office of the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten for publishing cartoons of the Prophet. During the investigation into the matter, it was found that Rana also visited Mumbai and had stayed in the Taj Mahal Palace, one of the locations attacked during the Mumbai terror attack. His brother maintained throughout that Rana was innocent, and Headley duped him.

In 2011, he was convicted by the Jury for his association with LeT and planning an attack on the Danish newspaper. However, he was acquitted of involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2013.

On June 10, 2020, India filed an initial complaint seeking his provisional arrest for extradition. Biden administration supported and approved the request.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

On November 26, 2008, ten LeT terrorists entered Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan. They carried out a series of coordinated attacks across the city. 166 people reportedly died and 300 were injured in the attacks. The terrorists targeted Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

Mumbai Police, Rapid Action Force, Marine Commandos (MARCOS), and National Security Guards (NSG) commandos were involved in neutralizing the terrorists. Only one terrorist, Ajmal Kasab was caught alive. There was a conspiracy to blame Hindus for the attack. The terrorists, including Kasab, were wearing Kalawa and had Hindu ID cards with them as part of the conspiracy.