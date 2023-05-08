Despite facing stiff resistance from political parties, The Kerala Story featuring Adah Sharma and written and directed by Sudipto Sen has made remarkable profits at the box office in the three days of its release with the total earning crossing Rs 35 crore so far.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s movie which hit the theatres on May 5, was made at a budget of Rs 30 crore. The movie has not only recovered the total production cost but also made profits in the only first three days of its release.

According to noted film critic Taran Adarsh, the film grossed 8.03 crores on its first day on Friday (5 May 2023) and made over 11 crores on the second day, Saturday (6 May 2023). The Box Office figures of The Kerala Story on the third day were over Rs 16 crore in India. The total box office collection of The Kerala Story stands at Rs 37.03 crore in India.

The film will be declared a hit, as it was made at a budget of Rs 30 crore and has recovered the cost in these three days itself.

In fact, the movie has become the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2023 after it brought in between Rs 7.50-8 crore on the first day of its release.

#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE… PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



⭐️… pic.twitter.com/kAL2jLbCQr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2023

Makers of The Kerala Story decide to move court after TN multiplexes stop screening

Meanwhile, the film’s makers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen have decided to take the Tamil Nadu multiplexes to court after the latter chose to stop screening the film. According to reports, the decision has shocked and amused the movie makers.

According to ETimes, the filmmakers expressed their anger saying that is not only illegal but also violates the very basic democratic right to free expression. The filmmakers believe it’s also perplexing because the hurried desire to sweep a video that they find unsettling, under the carpet demonstrates how insecure certain sections are getting about the film.

Director Sudipto Sen confirmed the news of taking legal action against the illegal ban of the film in Tamil Nadu to ETimes by stating, “Yes, we are going to court. We will also be conducting a press conference later today.”

Notably, the multiplex theatres in TN had decided to drop the movie citing the law and order situation arising due to the protests against the film as well as a poor response to the film in the state.

This came after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman and his supporters staged protests against the screening of the film in the Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai on Saturday. Police apprehended NTK cadres following a protest inside a theatre opposing the screening of The Kerala Story.

Seeman claimed that The Kerala Story was made to denigrate Muslims and portray Muslims as terrorists.

The Kerala Story screenings were cancelled in various Kerala districts on the day of its premiere. Two previously scheduled shows in Kochi were cancelled. The movie was also boycotted by theatre owners at Kochi’s Lulu Mall and Centre Square Mall. Similarly, theatres in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur, and Wayanad opted not to screen the film.