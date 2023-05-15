On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons for attempting to convert a Hindu woman into Christianity. The incident is said to have happened in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad district and the woman who was being influenced to convert to her religion is said to be associated with the BJP party.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ibrahim Thomas, his wife Reena and one Babita. The three were trying to convert Sunita Arora, a local BJP leader, to Christianity. The incident came to the fore after Arora filed a complaint against the three and demanded strict punishment against them.

In the complaint, Arora stated that she was introduced to Thomas by her neighbour Babita. Thomas is a native of Kerala and works at the Kalwari Church. He, through Babita, called Arora to a parlour and tried to convince her to convert her religion to Christianity.

As per the reports, Thomas organizes religious ceremonies with the help of his wife to convince people of other religions to convert to Christianity. The three accused have been booked by the state police under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and sent to jail, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindan) Vivek Chandra Yadav.