Tuesday, May 9, 2023
‘Old scores would be settled when the govt changes’, Twitter user ‘The Sajjad Mughal’ booked for issuing threats after the death of Atiq Ahmed

The Twitter user claimed that the wind would change in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government in the state loses power and then Atiq Ahmed's son Ali would settle old scores and avenge the death of his father.

Atiq Ahmed (L), son Ali Ahmed (R) (Image source: India Today
The Prayagraj police in Uttar Pradesh have lodged an FIR against a Twitter handle ‘The Sajjad Mughal’ for posting a threatening message over the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The case was lodged on Monday (May 8) after instructions were issued in this regard by ADG (Law and Order) and SP Cyber Crime.

The Twitter user shared a video clip wherein Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali Ahmed, currently lodged in Naini jail, was seen addressing a gathering and claimed that the wind would change in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government in the state loses power. He added that Atiq Ahmed’s son Ali would settle old scores and avenge the death of his father. He also asserted that the name Prayagraj would be reverted to Allahabad.

In a tweet posted in Hindi on April 25, the user wrote, “Atiq’s lineage has not ended. Atiq’s son Ali is still alive. God willing, the situation and government will change, then the city will again be called Allahabad, and all scores will be settled.”

When this tweet (the archived version can be viewed here) started going viral, UP’s ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, taking cognizance, sent a letter to Prayagraj’s cyber crime station and directed them to take action. After this, the cyber cell of the police registered a case against that Twitter handle under section 505 and section 66 of the IT Act.

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case of 2005. Umesh Pal was killed by Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen on 24th February 2023. Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed led this planned murder.

