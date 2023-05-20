On Friday, May 19, Georgia Police after four years solved the mystery of a newborn left to die in the wood as they arrested the Indian-origin mother of the baby girl.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman revealed on Friday that Karima Jiwani was identified as the baby’s mother through DNA testing and faces charges of attempted murder, cruelty to children, and abandonment.

While revealing the arrest, Freeman referred to her as “the biological parent,” saying, “I have trouble with the word ‘mother,’ (for someone) who inexplicably, intentionally left her newborn infant to die.” “This child was tied up in a plastic bag and thrown into the woods like a bag of trash,” he recalled, adding, “I called it divine intervention back then, and I still believe that today.”

When she was found, the hospital staff nicknamed her “Baby India.” She was adopted, and Freeman described her as a “healthy, happy child.”

Officials did not identify her or provide any information to safeguard her privacy. According to Freeman, the child’s father was discovered through DNA about 10 months ago, and her mother was then located.

According to him, the father, who has not been identified, had no idea the woman was pregnant and has not been charged in connection with the abandonment.

Reportedly, Jiwani is said to have a history of “surprise births” and “hidden pregnancies.”

Freeman also said that Karima Jiwani has other children ranging in age from school-going to “near adulthood”.

The Safe Haven Law in Georgia permits women to leave their newborns at medical facilities or police and fire stations without facing criminal prosecution.

According to Appen News, Jiwani made no attempt to take use of the law’s provisions. He stated that she most likely gave birth in a vehicle before abandoning the child.

According to the Journal-Constitution, a family near the woods heard a baby crying and alerted the sheriff’s deputies. They rescued the baby and administered first aid.