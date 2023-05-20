Saturday, May 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUSA: Indian-origin woman arrested for abandoning her daughter dubbed “baby India” like trash four...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

USA: Indian-origin woman arrested for abandoning her daughter dubbed “baby India” like trash four years ago

Police revealed on Friday that Karima Jiwani was identified as the baby's mother through DNA testing and faces charges of attempted murder, cruelty to children, and abandonment.

OpIndia Staff
17

On Friday, May 19, Georgia Police after four years solved the mystery of a newborn left to die in the wood as they arrested the Indian-origin mother of the baby girl.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman revealed on Friday that Karima Jiwani was identified as the baby’s mother through DNA testing and faces charges of attempted murder, cruelty to children, and abandonment.

While revealing the arrest, Freeman referred to her as “the biological parent,” saying, “I have trouble with the word ‘mother,’ (for someone) who inexplicably, intentionally left her newborn infant to die.” “This child was tied up in a plastic bag and thrown into the woods like a bag of trash,” he recalled, adding, “I called it divine intervention back then, and I still believe that today.”

When she was found,  the hospital staff nicknamed her “Baby India.” She was adopted, and Freeman described her as a “healthy, happy child.”

Officials did not identify her or provide any information to safeguard her privacy. According to Freeman, the child’s father was discovered through DNA about 10 months ago, and her mother was then located.

According to him, the father, who has not been identified, had no idea the woman was pregnant and has not been charged in connection with the abandonment.

Reportedly, Jiwani is said to have a history of “surprise births” and “hidden pregnancies.”

Freeman also said that Karima Jiwani has other children ranging in age from school-going to “near adulthood”.

The Safe Haven Law in Georgia permits women to leave their newborns at medical facilities or police and fire stations without facing criminal prosecution.

According to Appen News, Jiwani made no attempt to take use of the law’s provisions. He stated that she most likely gave birth in a vehicle before abandoning the child.

According to the Journal-Constitution, a family near the woods heard a baby crying and alerted the sheriff’s deputies. They rescued the baby and administered first aid.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,183FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com