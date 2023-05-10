After an encounter, the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed Tipu Sultan, a resident of Kasna, who is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl. He was shot in the left leg and has been checked into a hospital. He had escaped after the incident and was apprehended after the confrontation with the police.

The Kasna police station in Greater Noida received secret information regarding the perpetrator’s whereabouts on Wednesday. He was surrounded by police personnel during checking in the area of Dadha Gol Chakkar.

He was trapped and started shooting in an attempt to break through the police’s protective perimeter so he can flee to safety. However, the cops retaliated, shooting him in the left leg which eventually led to his capture.

Just as the bullet struck the culprit, he collapsed on the ground and began to wither in pain. The cops grabbed him and he was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Two live and one hollow bullet cartridge, as well as one illegal firearm, were found in his possession.

The police revealed that they were informed that he would be visiting his family and therefore they surrounded the area to arrest him.

A five-year-old girl child was playing outside her house in the vicinity of the Kasna police station, on Tuesday. The offender, who also lived in the same neighbourhood, kidnapped her and took her to a remote location where he raped the minor.

The instance resulted in the victim receiving serious injuries. Passers-by reached the scene after hearing her cries and took her to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. The assailant spotted an opportunity during the commotion and took off from the crime site.

Her family and relatives arrived at the hospital as soon as they learned about the catastrophe. A case was registered following her father’s complaint.