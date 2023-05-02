Uttarakhand: Bajrang Dal worker Arvind shot dead in Ramnagar; Azam, Rizwan, Irfan, Sabir detained, probe underway

On Sunday, April 30, an unidentified attacker shot and killed Bajrang Dal worker Arvind, also known as Pappi Sagar, in Ramnagar. According to reports, a group of individuals called him and opened fire on him at a distance of 250 metres from his house. The family members of the deceased protested at the Ramnagar Hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.

The police said that they obtained information regarding the young man’s deceased body lying on the side of Chorpani Road. The young man was later identified as 27-year-old Lutabarh resident Arvind alias Pappi Sagar s/o Chhatrapal. Police brought the corpse to Ramnagar Hospital, where the young man’s family started protesting and demanding the arrest of the unidentified suspects.

⛔ Bajrang Dal activist Arvind Sagar was gunned down in Ram Nagar, Nainital



🔸 A few months ago, his house was broken into and his sister was beaten up



🔸 The complain was registered in the local police station @pushkardhami @ukcmo pic.twitter.com/R2aXnpYVwv — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) May 1, 2023

The deceased’s brother, Chandan Sagar, formally complained about the incident. Following the complaint, the police started looking for the accused and are carrying out additional inquiries. Ten specialized teams have also been created by the police to start a search effort to find the murderers.

So far police have detained four Muslim youth on suspicion. The suspects in this murder have been identified as Azam s/o Rafi, age 20, Rizwan alias Sukha, age 24, Irfan s/o Iqrar Hussain, age 18, and Sabir alias Puncher, age 18, all of Lutabad Ramnagar, district Nainital.

According to Harbans Singh, SP City, “The murder report has been filed. Police are raiding in search of the accused. Four people have been detained and are being interrogated. Soon the murderers will be identified and arrested.”

According to reports, the residence of Bajrang Dal worker Arvind was also attacked in February, causing injuries to his mother and sister. The deceased also filed a case against the seven suspects, but the police did not act on the complaint. SSP Pankaj Bhatt has taken disciplinary action against female constable Manisha Singh and Ramnagar Kotwali-based Dhela police station chief Ravindra Rana for their incompetence in this case.