The second round of protests by wrestlers in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar began about almost two weeks ago, and Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been in the spotlight ever since. Earlier in the day, a video of her claiming supremacy of the Khap Panchayat over institutions like the SC went viral on social media. Now, another clip of the player is going viral and netizens are offended by it due to one particularly entitled comment she made in it.

In the clip shared by @Newsumindia, Vinesh Phogat is heard telling a journalist that they had thought that people would believe them because they are such big players but they are being asked to give proof of their allegations..

The clip from her interview with the British Broadcaster BBC from the protest site. In the interview, she talks about a variety of issues ranging from their demands from the government to the problems they are facing while protesting at Jantar Mantar. She is also heard levelling some serious allegations against Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur during her chat with the BBC journalist.

However, while talking about the sexual harassment allegations they have levelled against Wrestling Federation Of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat, at around 10.10-minutes into the interview is heard lamenting, “We thought we are such big players that people will believe us, but they started to ask for proof.”

The Indian wrestler’s comment was met with disapproval by several social media users, who instantly called her out for her arrogance and sense of entitlement.

“So big players are above law .. they are both the judge and jury!! standard operating processes doesn’t apply to them .. they are the law themselves,” questioned an irked Twitter user Tom Kat.

“Even @narendramodi was subjucted to inquries & counter intelligence units had to give proofs for his involvement. Being big shots players won’t help u to bypass such process. The politicians standing with u & u guys allowing them to stand with u guys is not helping your cause. Accused is getting traction for nullify your allegations. Time for having faith in judiciary. Better keep ur dignity intact & have faith in judiciary,” Twitter user @imerahul wrote while replying to the same video clip shared by another Twitter user BALA.

Besides, in the interview with BBC, Vinesh Phogat was also heard levelling some serious allegations against the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Phogat alleged that she met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and told him about all their concerns, including the claim of sexual abuse. But, she alleged that Singh found out about the complaint because of a ‘leak’ from the sports ministry.

Before SC, Khap Panchayat decides: Vinesh Phogat

Earlier in the day, Vinesh Phogat stirred a controversy after she claimed supremacy of the Khap Panchayat over other institutions. The video of her making the remark went viral on social media. It was initially shared on Twitter on Thursday (May 4) by a social media influencer named Ravi Bhadoria. In the video, the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was heard saying, “Our elders, who represent the Khap Panchayat, have been making decisions before the High Court and the Supreme Court.”

“So whatever the Khap Panchayat decides, we will adhere to it,” she announced. The attempt by the Indian wrestler to suggest that Khap Panchayat can somehow have the same binding, legal jurisprudence as the higher courts went on to stir a controversy.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat suspended temporarily for indiscipline at Tokyo Olympics

It may be recalled that in 2021, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had temporarily suspended Vinesh Phogat on charges of indiscipline during the Tokyo Olympics. Vinesh Phogat had time till August 16 to reply to the notice. The notice mentioned indiscipline on three counts.

Vinesh Phogat had reportedly refused to stay at the Games Village, train with other Indian athletes and also did not wear the official sponsors of the Indian Contingent and chose to wear Nike instead. She crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics during the quarterfinals.

Vinesh Phogat had trained in Hungary with coach Woller Akos and had travelled to Tokyo from there. She also reportedly resorted to a ruckus when she was allotted a room near Indian athletes, claiming that she may get infected by the Coronavirus since the other three had travelled to Tokyo from India.

The Background of the Controversy

On April 23, ace wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia launched a second round of protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging he sexually harassed hundreds of female wrestlers.

The first round of protests took place in January this year. It was called off after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur formed a committee to investigate the matter.Following the fresh wrestlers protest, Delhi Police filed FIRs against Singh based on the complaints of seven athletes.

The entry of politicians in the protests and slogans like ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ have raised concerns over the actual motive behind the protests. In other news, the AAP-led Delhi government has announced that Punia will be appointed as chief sports advisor. Currently, he is an employee at Indian Railways.