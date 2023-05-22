Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh agrees to narco test but only under one condition

On Sunday (May 21), BJP legislator Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers, announced that he is willing to undergo a narco test, a polygraph test as well as a lie detector test.

The development comes hours after the Sarv Khap Panchayat, organised in Meham in the Rohtak district of Haryana, demanded that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief undergo a ‘lie-detector narco test’ and come out clean.

In a Facebook post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “I am ready for narco, polygraph and lie detector tests. but I have one condition – Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia must also undertake these tests.”

“If they are ready for these tests, then, they can invite the press and announce their decision. I want to give my word to them that I am ready for these tests as well,” he announced.

The BJP legislator from Kaiserganj emphasised, “I stand by my words to this day and want to assure my countrymen that I will continue to do in the future as well.”

India’s ace wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have levelled allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers are protesting against him at Jantar Mantar demanding that the BJP MP be sacked from the post of the WFI chief.

‘Will hang myself even if a single allegation is proved’: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

On May 7 this year, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had said that even if a single accusation made against him was found to be true, then, he would hang himself. He made the remark while speaking to the media over the ongoing wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“Even if a single accusation against me is proven to be true, I will hang myself. I cannot openly talk about all these things as the matter is under consideration by the Delhi police. My family is associated with wrestling for a long time. My uncles were also attached to the sport,” he added.

“I had told them (protestors) on the very first day that if you have any video, or if I have called any of the players, or if they have any witnesses to prove their allegations, they should bring them out. If you don’t trust me, then you may ask any male or female wrestler in your acquaintance or neighbourhood,” he pointed out.

“Ask them – if this Brij Bhushan Singh is actually a Ravan. Ask them if he has a bad and criminal character. Ask any wrestlers barring these few wrestlers who may be 2, 4, 6, or 10 in number at max. Ask the wrestlers other than these few wrestlers. Ask them what have I done for Indian Wrestling in the last 11 years,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh emphasised.