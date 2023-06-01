At least one person has been reported dead and two more injured after insurgents opened fire on Manipur‘s Haraothel hamlet of Kangpokpi district at around 5.30 am on June 29. Armed individuals carrying sophisticated weapons also assaulted Tangnaum and L Munlai villages in the latest round of ongoing violence in Manipur.

Armed rioters opened fire unprovoked in Haraothel village in the early morning, and when the Indian Army forces deployed in the area moved ahead to respond to the firing, the rioters fired at the army personnel. However, the security personnel were able to contain the attack, without causing any collateral damage of civilians. As a result, the rioters retreated from the area, stopping firing.

Security personnel who arrived at the location saw a large crowd forming after the incident. However, the forces responded in a regulated manner to minimise collateral damage and ceased gunfire. More security force columns have entered the area to contain the assembling throng.

A statement by Spear Corps of the Indian Army said, “Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards Village Haraothel commenced at 5.30 AM. Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters. Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing. Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow.”

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state has already resulted in more than 100 fatalities and thousands of displaced residents. The first clashes occurred on May 3 following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Tensions rose in April as a result of a Manipur High Court decision ordering the state administration to make a decision regarding the Scheduled Tribe status issue. The Indian Army had already sent out about 10,000 soldiers and paramilitary units to quell the rioting and restore order.

The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53% of the northeastern state’s population, reside in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of the Naga and Kuki tribes, who live in the hill districts.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the northeastern state on May 29 for a period of four days during which he held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of all political parties, civil society, women groups, tribal groups, and security personnel. He announced the formation of a peace committee and a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to investigate Manipur violence.

The instance transpired when Congressman and Disqualified Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur today for a two-day visit. While travelling towards Churachandpur, the most severely impacted region of Manipur, his convoy was stopped by a crowd in front of the Bishnupur Police Station.