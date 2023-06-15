Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: St Lawrence School in Vashi Mexpels 6 students for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram',...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: St Lawrence School in Vashi Mexpels 6 students for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Principal denies charges

Responding to the situation, Principal Kennedy said the students, during recess time, were screaming while rushing from the corridor to the washroom

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai: St Lawrence School expels 6 students for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', MNS protests
MNS workers stage protest outside Vashi's St. Lawrence High School
7

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers staged a protest in Mumbai’s Vashi area after a private school named St Lawrence School suspended around 6 students of class 10 for chanting Jai Shri Ram near the washroom area of the school premises. The MNS members met the school principal Saira Kennedy on June 14 and asked her to immediately call those students to the school and tender a written apology.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Monday, June 12. Around 10-12 students studying in class 10 had gathered in the area near the washroom and chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’. One of the school teachers took cognizance of the event and informed the principal after which around 6 students were expelled by the school.

MNS leader Sandesh Dongre condemned the incident and said, “The principal did give us an apology letter and has agreed to take back the students.” Reportedly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sakal Hindu Samaj also said that they would protest if the students are not called back againt by the school.

Responding to the situation, Principal Kennedy said the students, during recess time, were screaming while rushing from the corridor to the washroom. She said that the students were making noise and she didn’r hear any slogan, and denied that the students have been suspended. “I heard it and went to the floor to check. The students were screaming in a very unusual manner, which was not normal. It is a matter of concern because of indiscipline. Hence, we took disciplinary action. We asked the six students to bring their parents to the school within three days. The parents of four of them came on Tuesday. We met them and asked them to find out why the children behaved in such a manner and told them that such behavior was unacceptable,” she said.

Further, refusing that the students were suspended, the principal added, “I never once mentioned the word rusticate or suspend. Our intention is not to create any problem for the children. They are our Lawrence children. We do not have the right to rusticate. The children are attending class and that’s what is important.”

The principal later is said to have issued a letter expressing regret if any ‘misunderstanding’ had hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nagpur: Javed roams around a hospital in a burqa, pretending to be a woman doctor, claims he is gay and was hiding his face to...

OpIndia Staff -

In view of public sentiments, consumption of meat and alcohol should be banned in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -

ED arrests former Deccan Chronicle chairman T Venkattram Reddy and two others in money laundering and bank fraud case

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Bail plea of the principal, others, of Damoh school rejected even as defence lawyers claims complaints of Hindu students were ‘dictated’

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC restricts the release of Al Jazeera’s propaganda documentary ‘India…Who Lit The Fuse’: Read what the judgement says

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am leaving your life, both of you be happy’: Minor Hindu girl commits suicide in Dehradun after writing a message with blood on...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani social media influencer Shayan Ali announces his “Ghar Wapsi”, says Lord Krishna held his hand when Pakistani agencies tortured him

OpIndia Staff -

Teesta Setalvad was a ‘politician’s tool’, received Rs 30 lakhs from Ahmed Patel to unseat the Modi govt after 2002 Gujarat riots: State govt...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police files chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case, cancellation report filed in the POCSO case

OpIndia Staff -

Junagadh: Hindu organizations get a minor Love Jihad victim married after she became 18 years old, say Hindu society stands by their daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,269FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com