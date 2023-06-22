In a purported act of revenge, a woman named Jaan Bi in Andhra Pradesh killed her ex-lover Sheikh Baji, after the latter murdered her son, one and a half years ago. The horrifying incident took place on the night of Tuesday (June 20) and the woman surrendered to the police on Wednesday (June 21) morning.

The police said that the accused Jaan Bi is a single mother who has been staying with her two sons in the Narasaraopet area of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district. Her husband Shabbir had died 15 years ago. Since then she had been doing minimal labour jobs along with her children for livelihood.

A few years ago Jaan Bi got into a relationship with local rowdy Sheeter Sheikh Baji (36). When Jaan Bi’s elder son got to know about this, he warned Sheikh Baji against visiting their house. The threat enraged Sheikh Baji so much that he hatched a conspiracy to kill Jaan Bi’s son.

In August 2021, Sheikh Baji with the help of his three aides murdered Jaan Bi’s elder son by slitting his throat.

After learning about the murder of her son, Jaan Bi vowed to eliminate his murderers. In December 2021, Jann Bi along with her brother Hussian and younger son, killed the main accused Kasam at Cinema Hall Junction in Narasaraopet. Sheikh Baji was in an inebriated condition when Jaan Bi and her accomplice killed him.

Jaan Bi then went to the police station and surrendered for the crime she committed. She was, however, granted bail a few months back. As soon as she came out of jail, Jaan Bi, who was still waiting to avenge her son’s murder hatched a plan to kill her ex-lover and the second accused Sheikh Baji.

Baji, on the other, had been living an undercover life for the past 1.5 years since he learned that Jaan Bi had vowed to kill him.

Meanwhile, Jaan Bi with the help of her friends, obtained Baji’s phone number after she came out of jail and started calling him up. She called him up multiple times in a span of four days and convinced him that she had forgiven him and wanted to have a live-in relationship with him as she had been living alone.

Jaan Bi then invited him to her brother’s birthday celebrations on Tuesday night. She hatched a plan to kill Baji with her brother Hussain and his friends.

When Baji got intoxicated at the party, Jaan Bi and her four aides attacked him with knives and killed him. They then tried to burn Baji’s body by pouring petrol. As the body was partially burnt, they dug a pit and buried the body. They went to the police station on Wednesday morning and surrendered after informing them about the murder.

They were taken into police custody. Inspector Bhaktavatsala Reddy and sub-inspector Balanagi Reddy of the Narasaraopet (rural) circle hurried to the scene and recovered Baji’s body. A case has been filed and a probe was initiated.