Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy attacked by unidentified men, police says, bullet brushed past Azad: What we know so far

Informing about the attack, Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada stated that the convoy of Chandrashekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. He added that Aazad is stable and was taken to CHC for medical treatment. 

Chandra Shekhar Aazad, file photo and injured.
Chandra Shekhar file photo (L) and injured (R) (Image source - NDTV and Hindustan Times)
1

On June 28th evening, the convoy of the Bhim Army founder and National President of Azad Samaj Party Chandrashekhar Azad was attacked by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. The car-borne armed assailants fired shots at his convoy in which Aazad was reportedly injured. Subsequently, he was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Informing about the attack, Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada stated that the convoy of Chandrashekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. He added that Aazad is stable and was taken to CHC for medical treatment. 

SSP Tada said, “Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandrashekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police are investigating the matter.”

Speaking about the attack, Aazad claimed that he doesn’t remember what exactly unfolded and claimed that his supporters identified them. 

He said, “I don’t remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred.”

Reports add that two bullets were fired at his car. One of the bullets grazed his waist as it passed through the door. The second bullet narrowly missed him after hitting the back door. The Bhim Army shared photos of their injured leader and his damaged vehicle. 

In a statement, the Bhim Army said, “The deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief and National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad in Deoband of Saharanpur is a cowardly act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement!”

The party demanded that strict action should be taken against the accused and they should be quickly arrested. Further, they also demanded security for the party’s National President Chandrasekhar Azad.

Several social media handles have also shared photos and videos of injured leader and his damaged vehicle. 

As per media reports, the Bhim Army founder Aazad was traveling in a Toyota Fortuner at the time of the incident.

