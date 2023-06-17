A few weeks ago, the mutilated dead body of Manohar Lal was found, chopped into eight pieces, and stuffed in a sack. This created a tense atmosphere in the region, particularly when a horde of protestors burnt down the houses of the accused in this case. In the latest development, the BJP state unit in Himachal Pradesh has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to the family of the deceased 21-year-old Manohar Lal.

The BJP leader and former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur also raised the demand to hand over the Manohar murder case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). Former CM Thakur, during the protests in Chamba, stated that this amount would help support Manohar’s family in their daily lives.

Over the past few days, the demand for justice for Manohar has only gained pace and protests have been staged in Chamba and other parts of the state as well.

BJP stages protest across Himachal

BJP State President Rajeev Bindal on Friday, 16th of June, accused the Congress government in the state of not letting them meet the family of the deceased. To show their solidarity with Manohar’s family, Jindal also announced to hold a protest demonstration in all 12 districts of the state on Saturday, 17th of June.

Reportedly, after this, BJP workers will also submit a memorandum to the Governor through Deputy Commissioners. Further, BJP – the principal opposition party, has also announced to raise the case before the SC-ST Commission.

Party MP Suresh Kashyap has stated that the BJP will also raise this issue before the National Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission. He highlighted that Manohar Lal belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.

Similarly, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar has taken this matter with the commission. He has also urged the state government to provide financial aid of ₹1 crore and a government job to the deceased’s family.

History of the case

As reported earlier, Manohar Lal was in a relationship with a Muslim girl named Rukhsana. His dead body, chopped into 8 pieces, was found in a sack. However, the police have asserted that there is no ‘communal angle’ to the murder.

As per family members, Manohar was missing since 6th June. Three days later his mutilated body was found on the 9th of June. This incident took place in the Salooni area in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Action taken so far by the police

As per Police officials, 11 accused have been arrested in this case. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has announced that investigations are underway regarding the accusations of construction of houses on private land in the Sankchuri area and encroachment on forest department land. He stated that instructions have been issued to thoroughly examine these cases.

Additionally, DC Devgan informed the media that the Income Tax Department will be engaged to probe the substantial funds deposited in the accused’s accounts. Furthermore, the Revenue Department has been directed to initiate an investigation into the confiscated land.