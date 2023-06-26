Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has reportedly become the owner of an agricultural property in Thal village, located in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The 23-year-old Suhana Khan, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, has brought the property for a whopping Rs 12.91 crores. In the registration documents, Suhana is identified as an ‘agriculturist.’

Notably, Suhana Khan will be starting her career in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The comic book adaptation will release next year on the streaming platform, Netflix. Along with Suhana, Netflix film will also mark the debut of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Mendra among others.

The property includes three houses built on a total land spread over 1.5 acres. Suhana also paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh. Interestingly, the Bollywood star kid has declared herself an ‘agriculturist’ in the property documents.

Notably, in Maharashtra, agricultural land can be purchased by an existing farmer only.

Media reports further suggest that the land was acquired from three sisters named Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited it from their parents. The transaction had taken place on June 1. The property has been registered in the name of Deja-Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, with the directors of the land being Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber.

