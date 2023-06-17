In Gonda, a program of BJP Minority Morcha was organised on Saturday, 17th June 2023. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attended the event. However, there was a ruckus at the event, and the convoy of Singh was caught in between the fight of two groups. Reportedly, the supporters of the two pradhans clashed with each other while taking selfies. The matter escalated to such an extent that stones were pelted from both sides.

Video clips of the incident appeared on social media. However, Congress sympathisers on social media portrayed it as if people in Gonda were protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the allegations of sexual harassment raised against him by wrestlers.

Ayush Jain who identifies himself as a Rahul Gandhi fan posted on Twitter, “BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh received a warm welcome in Gonda, UP. Stones, sticks, shoes, slippers, eggs, and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy.”

Another Twitter user Arjun Yadav wrote, “Youth pelted stones at Brij Bhushan Singh’s convoy. Sir, you can escape from the police, you can escape from the court, How will you avoid the public?”

Similarly, Rajendra Vishwakarma wrote, “In the eyes of Modi ji, he is a clean man – in the eyes of the rest of the public, he is only a rapist. Brijbhushan Saran’s convoy attacked in Gonda!!”

मोदी जी की नजर में दूध का धुला है – बाकी जनता की नजर में बलात्कारी ही है ,

गोंडा में बृजभूषण सरन के काफिले पर हमला !! pic.twitter.com/P8tWAkP3tm — Rajendra Vishwakarma🇮🇳🐦 (@RajendraP1974) June 17, 2023

However, the propaganda peddled by such social media users is false. As reported by news agency ANI, the ruckus erupted between two groups, at the venue of an event of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda, and had nothing to do with the allegations against him. The incident occurred when two groups of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s supporters clashed with each other reportedly over clicking selfies.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at the venue of an event of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda. The incident occurred when two groups of the MP's supporters clashed with each other reportedly over clicking of selfies. pic.twitter.com/tDUIvD9BSs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2023

The clash broke out between two groups during a programme organised by the BJP Minority Front in Baraon gram panchayat under the Katrabazar assembly constituency. After the programme ended, the head and former head of Ibrahimpur gram panchayat got into a scuffle while trying to take selfies with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh while he was getting down from the stage. Then their supporters started fighting among themselves.

The chairs were broken on the spot. The police quickly took control of the situation. Both the groups that clashed are supporters of MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and were raising slogans during the BJP Minority Morcha conference.

While they were pelting stones at each other, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh left the venue through them. Therefore, in the video, it seems that the convoy was being attacked. But that is not true, he was just passing through a fight between two groups of his own supporters. The fight was over taking selfies with him, and had nothing to do with the allegations of some wrestlers against Singh, as some social media users were claiming.