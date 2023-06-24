On Saturday, 24th of June, a two-day strategy meeting of the Haryana Congress Committee began in Chandigarh. As per media reports, the meeting was called by the state Congress president, Uday Bhan. The newly appointed in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria is the chief guest of this crucial meeting.

The state president also invited members of the All India Congress Committee, former MPs, and former MLAs to attend the meeting. Additionally, party candidates from the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, former district presidents, and state-level heads of departments were also invited to the meeting.

The key attendees of the meeting include former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, State President Uday Bhan, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, and Kiran Chaudhary.

Although all prominent leaders of the Haryana Congress were present on one stage, the party couldn’t hide infighting among various camps within the outfit. The infighting again came to the fore as supporters of different camps raised slogans for their respective leaders. As the heckling and shouting match continued in front of Deepak Babaria, displeased Kumari Selja, along with her supporters stormed out of the meeting.

However, she maintained that she left the meeting to attend some important work. But the supporters gathered outside were clearly divided among camps with Hooda camp being the most vocal among them. On the query of reporters, they did mention Kumari Shelja storming out of the meeting, and signs of infighting were out in the open for everyone to see.

Despite this, reports add that Deepender Hooda released a manifesto during the meeting.

Disruption Breaks out during Selja’s Talk

The sloganeering intensified when Kumari Selja began her address. In response to the heckling and sloganeering by different camps, she claimed that everyone chants slogans for the future Chief Minister, and shouting is nothing new for her.

Meanwhile, she also commented on Deepender Hooda’s manifesto. She stated that Hooda’s manifesto is not that of the Congress party, as the Congress Manifesto Committee creates the party’s manifesto. Furthermore, regarding the organisational structure, she lambasted that it is a major failure to not have party’s organisational structure till now. She stressed that now with the arrival of new leaders, the work of party organisation will be undertaken soon on a broader scale.

It is important to note that because of infighting within the state unit, the Congress party has not been unable to establish the organisational structure in the state for the past decade or so.

Earlier, the Congress party witnessed infighting in the Chattisgarh unit as well. Reportedly, Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja on June 22 reversed the state Congress chief Mohan Markam’s decision. She reinstated Ravi Ghosh as general secretary of the state unit of the party.