Wednesday, June 14, 2023
‘We were Yadavs in past, converted to Islam due to atrocities of feudal lords, Aurangzeb won our hearts with love’: Congress leader Furkan Ansari

Furkan Ansari said, "Aurangzeb has not converted us. This has not happened with the use of the sword. People won our hearts ethically and with love and we became Miyaan (Muslims)."

OpIndia Staff
Congress neta gives clean chit to jihadi tyrant Aurangzeb
Former Congress MP Ansari said Muslims were Yadavs.
20

In the course of spinning the leftist jihadi narrative, former Congress MP Furkan Ansari threw logic out of the window. He said that Indian Muslims were actually Yadavs (a Hindu caste considered to be Lord Krishna’s lineage) who converted due to atrocities meted out by feudalism.

According to the Congress leader, this conversion was not forced by Aurangzeb nor by the use of force, but it was love that won them over.

In a statement devoid of rationale, the former MP from Godda managed to contradict himself too. He said, “The converted Muslims, we Muslims who have converted, were Yadavs before. Our grandfathers, great-grandfathers were Yadavs, some were Mandals.”

Ansari adds, “The Madariya community are all Mandals. We (Muslims) have converted from Mandal, Mahto, and Yadavs. Why? Because of the atrocities by feudal lords, because of their atrocities. Aurangzeb has not converted us. This has not happened with the use of the sword. People won our hearts ethically and with love and we became Miyaan (Muslims).”

Furkan Ansari went on to say that their (Muslim) ancestors were tortured under Hinduism.

“Capitalists used to stop our forefathers from going to temples. The respect of our daughters-in-law was in danger. That’s why our great-grandfathers were forced to convert,” Ansari claimed.

In the process, unsurprisingly, Ansari also peddled fake news. “Under the Modi govt, after a Dalit President visited a mandir, five tankers of Gangajal was brought to clean the mandir.” Despite being exposed and fact-checked, this creatively woven web of lies continues to serve as the foundation for Hindu haters.

Babulal Maradi fact-checks Furkan Ansari

Former Jharkhand CM and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi took to Twitter to fact-check Furkan Ansari.

He wrote, “Furkan ji was earlier a Hindu ‘Yadav’. Then he became a Muslim ‘Ansari’ (weaver) when persecuted by feudal lords. Ashrafi feudal lords (Sheikh, Syed, Pathan) do not even like to sit and eat with the weavers. Furkan ji is trapped. Where will you go now?”

It must be pointed out that the Muslim community is divided into multiple layers of castes with two castes being the most dominant namely Ashraf (descendants of Arabs) and Ajlaf (local converts).

Controversy over Aurangzeb

Furkan Ansari’s attempt at scoring brownie points comes amid a heated controversy over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. On June 5, objectionable slogans and posters of jihadi tyrant Aurangzeb were raised by 4 persons at Dam Bara Hazari Baba dargah in Fakirwada area of Ahmednagar.

Then, after messages were being made viral hailing the Mughal ruler, Hindu groups on June 7 conducted a peaceful march in Sangamner and Kolhapur against the same but were met with large-scale stone pelting, violence, and arson.

In a flimsy defence of Aurangzeb’s jihadi fanbase, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talking about the posters had asked if the posters of the tyrant can even be authenticated.

In May 2022, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi had paid respects to Aurangzeb at his tomb in Chhatrapati Shivajinagar

Earlier, NCP neta Jitendra Awhad too defended Aurangzeb saying that he was not a Hindu hater.

Here’s why shielding Aurangzeb is like rubbing salt in the wounds of Hindus and a blatant insult to the victims of his manic hatred for Hindus.

