In another love jihad case from Uttarakhand, two Muslim brothers from Bijnor in UP deliberately hid their real identity and posed as Hindus to trap two real sisters who are practising Hindus. Reportedly, the elder brother, Mohammad Salik, also raped a girl on the pretext of marriage. He had been working as a junior advocate in the Dehradun court for a year. Meanwhile, his younger brother is studying MBBS in Bangladesh.

To gain the trust of Hindu girls, the accused brother duo tied kalava, bad-mouthed Muslims, and even took the sisters to watch ‘The Kerala Story’. However, the elder brother got exposed while making an online payment to the landlord for a flat in Panditwadi, and slowly everything unravelled thereof.

Registering a case against the accused, the Police arrested him and sent him to jail. The Police have called his younger brother who is currently in Bangladesh for questioning in this matter. Their father is said to be an Assistant government advocate in Bijnor.

Started friendships with the Hindu girls through Instagram

Senior Superintendent of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar said that on the complaint of the girl, the Cantt Police arrested Mohammad Salik alias Lucky Rana. Salik is a resident of Mohalla Chashrin area, near Jhalu bus stand, district Bijnor. In her complaint, the girl stated that seven months ago, a young man named Lucky Rana approached her and developed a friendship through Instagram.

As per media reports, Mohammad Salik lured the girl into his love trap using his fake Hindu identity as Lucky Rana. During this period, Salik also had sex with the girl several times on the pretext of marriage. In the meanwhile, the younger brother of the accused also changed his name to a Hindu name and became a friend of the younger sister. Reportedly, he captured intimate photos and videos of the younger sister.

Meanwhile, Salik also introduced the Hindu girl and her relatives to his parents. The parents of the accused also introduced themselves with fake Hindu names. Subsequently, the marriage of the two were fixed. With the consent of both families, the date of engagement was fixed on the 4th of October, this year.

How did it all get exposed?

A week earlier, Mohammad Salik rented a flat in the Panditwadi area. He paid the landlord the advance rent through online payment, which displayed his name as Mohammad Salik. However, he had presented an identity card to the landlord in the name of Dinesh Rana’s son Lucky Rana, a resident of Bijnor.

When the landlord grew suspicious, he informed the Cantt Police Station. Subsequently, the police called Lucky to the Police station for questioning. When he was initially evading the questions, the Police conducted verification in Bijnor which revealed his reality entirely – his deceptive act of posing as a Hindu despite being a Muslim and trapping the Hindu girl.

When the Police informed the Hindu girl about Lucky’s real identity, she was taken aback. Consequently, on the girl’s complaint, the Police registered a case against the accused for cheating and rape, leading to his arrest.

Orchestrated an elaborate plan

Apart from tying kalava and using fake Hindu identities, the accused Mohammad Salik had taken both the sisters to a cinema hall to watch the film ‘The Kerala Story’, a few weeks ago. As per the girl’s claim, Salik had stated that this is how these people trap Hindu girls. She also revealed that to gain their trust, the accused would often lash out at the Muslims.

Further, the girl added that Salik also mortgaged the jewelry of the girl in a finance company and kept one lakh rupees with himself.

Police recovered two Aadhar cards in the possession of the accused

Police Station President Sampurnanand Gairola said that Aadhaar cards of two different names were received from the accused. However, both identity cards had similar photos. One Aadhaar card was in the purse of the accused, while the other Aadhaar card was found in mobile data. The name on the original card is Mohammad Salik while Lucky Rana is inscribed on the second Aadhar card. Additionally, both the address and the Aadhaar card number were the same.