A man in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar filed a complaint at the City Chowk police station on Monday against TV9 Marathi for allegedly addressing Islamist tyrant Aurangzeb as “Aurangya”. This was with regard to a TV9 news report on Prakash Ambedkar’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khultabad.

Notably, the complainant is a former ACP who retired in 2016. Calling it a “cognizable offense”, Riyazuddin Ghiyasuddin Deshmukh said that the alleged insult to Aurangzeb hurt his religious sentiments.

“I am a Muslim. We consider Aurangzeb our saint (wali allah). A tv channel on Facebook, TV9 Marathi on Prakash Ambedkar’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb. The title of that news on Aurangzeb who we consider as a saint…uncivil language was used against him…the title read ‘Ambedkar at Aurangya’s tomb’. This language was used in the description and status too. And the woman anchor was repeatedly addressing Aurangzeb as Aurangya..she was speaking like this to tease and insult us Muslims and to insult Aurangzeb. The captions were also objectionable,” Riyazuddin said.

He further added that along with him, many others consider Aurangzeb as their saint (wali Allah) and the coverage has hurt their religious sentiments.

The former ACP also went on a rant against the cops at the City Chowk police station who did not entertain the complaint. Sources have told OpIndia that Riyazuddin then went to Kranti Chowk police station where he spoke to some senior officials following which his complaint was received by City Chowk police.

However, no FIR was filed.

OpIndia dug into the background of Aurangzeb-fanatic Riyazuddin Deshmukh revealing some surprising details from his past.

Who is Riyazuddin Ghiyasuddin Deshmukh?

Riyazuddin Ghiyasuddin Deshmukh is a former Maharastra police officer who worked under Hemant Karkare, the former Maha ATS Chief accused of torturing Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the Malegaon Blast case. He also served as additional commissioner of police, in Amravati.

Now donning a maulvi look, Riyazuddin reportedly pursues part-time activism.

Moreover, in 2019, Riyazuddin contested Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal against Sadhvi Pragya in protest of the latter’s allegations of torture against Karkare. However, he got just over 1200 votes and lost his deposit.

Riyazuddin’s alleged connections with SIMI

The former ACP faced serious charges of sheltering terrorists in 2008. 2 SIMI terrorists were found living with Riyazuddin who was then working with the State Intelligence Department. He was a police inspector when the news was reported.

During a crackdown on the banned terrorist group SIMI, Riyazuddin’s brother-in-law Izaz Ibrahim and son Khwaja Moinuddin were arrested.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed against Riyazuddin which read, “Riyajuddin Gayasuddin Deshmukh, police inspector, had, in his house at Jakir Colony, given shelter to his brother-in-law, namely Izaz Ahmed Mohammad Ibrahim… who is a SIMI member and against whom offenses are pending at Buldhana… He was provided shelter at his house when he himself was an officer at State Intelligence Department at Amravati.”

However, the association with SIMI terrorists did not affect Riyazuddin’s career in the police department. He was promoted to an ACP later. He retired in 2016.

24 June 2023: Slogans hailing Aurangzeb at Owaisi’s rally

Slogans of ‘Aurangzeb Amar Rahe’ meaning ‘long live Aurangzeb’ were allegedly raised at a rally of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Maharashtra. When Owaisi was addressing people in Buldhana, his supporters started shouting slogans glorifying Aurangzeb.

Those who raised the slogans also shouted ‘Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Aurangzeb tera naam rahega‘ which translates to ‘As long as the sun and the moon remain, Aurangzeb will be remembered’.

22 June 2023: Hoardings of Uddhav with Aurangzeb

Hoardings of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb’s picture in it were put up in the Mahim area of Mumbai. They were later removed.

14 June 2023: Cong neta says Aurangzeb won our (Muslims’) hearts

In the course of spinning the leftist Islamist narrative, former Congress MP Furkan Ansari threw logic out of the window. He said that Indian Muslims were actually Yadavs (a Hindu caste considered to be Lord Krishna’s lineage) who converted due to atrocities meted out by feudalism.

According to the Congress leader, this conversion was not forced by Aurangzeb nor by the use of force, but it was love that won them over.

12 June 2023: Owaisi defends Aurangzeb

On June 12, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raked up the incidents of violence that had occurred in the districts of Ahmednagar and Kolhapur in Maharashtra over the Aurangzeb photographs. Owaisi said that it is difficult to verify and authenticate that the photos and videos used by some in the two regions were even of the Mughal emperor.