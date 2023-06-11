On 10th June 2023, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti held a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi to announce that it will organise the Global Hindu Nation Festival in Goa from 16th June 2023 to 22nd June 2023. Sadhguru Dr Charudatta Pingle, national convenor of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Delhi, said that if India does not want to be divided, then there is no alternative to ‘Hindu Rashtra’. He said that due to the ‘All India Hindu Rashtra Convention’ being held in Goa for the last 11 years, the discussion of Hindu Rashtra has now started not only in India but at the global level.

He added, “Now many platforms demanding ‘Hindu Rashtra’ have come up. On the other hand, supporters of jihad and terrorism are being arrested in large numbers in the country. In Punjab, Khalistanis are challenging the police administration, killing Hindu activists, while in states like Manipur and Nagaland, the houses of Hindus are being burnt. Even after the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, the Hindus there are not safe. Looking at the brutal killings of countless Hindu girls like Sakshi, Anuradha, and Shraddha Walkar across the country by ‘love jihadis’, it seems that the situation in the country has become extremely serious.”

He added, “The reality presented by the film ‘The Kerala Story’ is not limited to the state of ‘Kerala’, but the scope of the conspiracy of these jihadis is being exposed all over the country. On the one hand, the case of ‘hate speech’ is immediately filed against Hindus as soon as they make any speeches, but no action is taken against those who openly give beheading calls. The investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and ISI are conspiring to make India an Islamic state by the year 2047.”

Dr Charudatta Pingle further said, “In such a situation, Hinduism is the only religion that can unite the society, present the concept of universal brotherhood and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Therefore, if India is not to break up again, then there is no other option but to make India an ideal Ram Rajya i.e. Hindu Rashtra. Therefore, to speed up the work of establishing the Hindu Rashtra, the eleventh ‘All India Hindu Rashtra Convention’ that is now the ‘Global Hindu Rashtra Festival’ has been organised from 16 to 22 June 2023 at ‘Shri Ramnath Devasthan’, Phonda, Goa.”

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, spokesperson of ‘Hindu Front for Justice’ and Kumari Kritika Khatri, spokesperson of ‘Sanatan Sanstha’ were also present at the press conference held at the ‘Press Club of India’, Delhi.

On this occasion, Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Kumari Kritika Khatri said, “A special session titled ‘Hindu Rashtra Sansad’ has been organised in this program. Discussions of experts on various topics, and talks of eminent personalities doing special work will also be the special attraction of this festival. The festival will deliberate on a wide range of topics such as ‘Love Jihad’, ‘Halal Certification’, ‘Land Jihad’, ‘Kashi-Mathura Mukti’, ‘Conversion’, ‘Cow Slaughter’, ‘Protection of Temple Culture’, ‘Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus’, ‘Atrocities on Hindus of Pakistan and Bangladesh’ as well as topics required to lay the foundation of a Hindu Nation.”

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said, “We are constantly fighting legal battles in the courts to free holy Hindu sites including Kashi, Mathura, Bhojshala, the so-called Kutub Minar, to abolish the places of worship act, Waqf act, minority commission, Sachchar commission, minorities ministry, the word secularism in the constitution of India, and temple acquisition. We will continue to fight this battle in the courts and we will also fight the legal battle for the establishment of the Hindu Nation. We are contributing to the establishment of the Hindu Nation by freeing the temples. We urge all Hindus to wake up and fight for the revival of their centres of faith. This Global Hindu Nation Festival will give impetus to the work of establishing the Hindu Nation.”

Sadguru Dr Charudatta Pingle, National Convenor of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said, “More than 1500 delegates from more than 350 Hindu organisations from all the states of India and America, England, Singapore, Bangladesh, and Nepal have been invited for this convention.”

Shri Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Shri Swami Ramrajeshwaracharya Ji Sarkar of ‘Shri Rukmini Vallabh Peeth’ of Amravati, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Devagiri state Sampark Pramukh Dharmacharya Janardan Maharaj Mete, Swami Nirgunanandgiri Maharaj of International Vedanta Society, Swami Chittaranjan Maharaj of ‘Shanti Kali Ashram’ in Tripura, Dr Yudhishthiral Maharaj of ‘Shadani Darbar’ of Chhattisgarh, Shri Rambalakdas Mahatyagi Maharaj – the in charge of Shri Jamdi Pateshwardham Seva Sansthan in Chhattisgarh, and Mahant Shriramgyanidas Mahatyagi Maharaj – the president of ‘Mahatyagi Seva Sansthan’ in Gondia will bless this festival by their auspicious presence.

Advocate Harishankar Jain who is fighting a court battle against the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi, Telangana’s popular Hindu MLA T. Raja Singh, former MLA BJP leader Kapil Mishra – who is also the founder of ‘Hindu Ecosystem’ will also be present in this festival along with many senior advocates, industrialists, thinkers, writers, temple trustees, journalists, as well as representatives of many like-minded social, national and spiritual organisations. Colonel RSN Singh from Delhi will also be present for the festival.

The convention will be streamed live on the website of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) HinduJagruti.org, as well as through the Samiti’s ‘Hindu Jagruti’ YouTube channel and Facebook page facebook.com/hjshindi1. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has appealed to Hindus from all over the world to attend and watch this ‘Global Hindu Nation Festival’.