Friday, June 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCrackdown on Amritpal Singh, Waris De Punjab resulted in dip in attendance at Golden...
News Reports
Updated:

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh, Waris De Punjab resulted in dip in attendance at Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star Anniversary: What Intelligence agencies said

A senior official said that the low turnout could be attributed partly to the strong action against 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) due to which youth stayed away from the event fearing action by the police. 

ANI
Crackdown on Amritpal Singh, Waris De Punjab resulted in dip in attendance at Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star Anniversary: What Intelligence agencies said
Golden Temple (Image credit: India TV)
4

The Operation Bluestar anniversary at Amritsar’s Golden Temple, an otherwise big-ticket event in Punjab’s annual calendar, was a subdued affair this year. Intelligence agencies believe a dip in attendance was due to close monitoring and a carry-over effect of the crackdown on the radical group ‘Waris Punjab De’ earlier this year. 

On June 6, the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar was observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar. To avoid any nefarious plans of separatist elements, heavy police presence was seen across the city. Policemen and sleuths of intelligence agencies in plain clothes were deployed within the confines of the Golden Temple complex. In a report prepared by central intelligence agencies mentioned that the gathering in the main Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) programme at Akal Takht remained low as it was only attended by around 2000 people as compared to the earlier years when more than 3000 people used to attend it. 

A senior official said that the low turnout could be attributed partly to the strong action against ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) due to which youth stayed away from the event fearing action by the police. 

In the main programme at Akal Takht, a sufficient number of Task Forces by SGPC was deployed creating a sort of barricading around Akal Takht resulting in better arrangements. Main radical leaders were engaged by the SGPC and police to keep their programmes muted and hold them on one side of Akal Takht in a restricted space. Less hooliganism was observed by youth among Sikh radicals, the report reads. 

On June 1, Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa gave a call for Amritsar shutdown on the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The programme by radicals remained peaceful as there was no provocation by other opponent outfits. There was no attempt to open the display of swords noticed in the programme of Dal Khalsa as well as in the main programme of SGPC. 

The Focus Group meeting and State Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) which liaison with other states and the intelligence bureau, helped sensitize the police officials as well as district level about the past experiences and instances. It resulted in curtailing hooliganism and providing better optics than previous years, the report said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Damoh school embroiled in Conversion-Hijab controversy planning a rally after Friday prayers, can use children: NCPCR chief warns MP govt

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Scamsters falsely link woman with Khalistani terror outfits and drug peddlers to intimidate her, dupes her of Rs 5 lakhs

OpIndia Staff -

‘Somethings said in anger’: Father of minor wrestler who filed complaint against WFI’s Brij Bhushan Singh says he had filed ‘false complaint out of...

ANI -

Jammu and Kashmir: Girls of Srinagar school protest against ‘Abaya ban’ inside school, principal says they can wear a long Hijab over the uniform

OpIndia Staff -

Show ‘Ajmer 1992’ to Ajmer Dargah Committee before its release: Radical Islamist Shoaib Jamai opposes the upcoming movie, Sarwar Chishti calls it political gimmick

OpIndia Staff -

Owaisi outraged over ‘Aurangzeb ki aulaad’ comment by Devendra Fadnavis: What he had said about ‘majority Indian Muslims’ following Aurangzeb’s school of thought

OpIndia Staff -

90% communities in MOBC list in West Bengal are Muslims, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis also included: finds NCBC, to remove wrongly added communities

OpIndia Staff -

Jamia professor Shoaib Jamai spews hate against Hindus, challenges Bageshwar Baba to make India a Hindu Rashtra, peddles ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy theory

OpIndia Staff -

‘Religious conversions started with Bollywood’: IAS officer Niyaz Khan says that Muslims should become Gaurakshaks

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Golu Ansari pretends to be a Hindu, cheats, impregnates a minor Dalit girl and pressures her to convert to Islam, girl commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,470FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com