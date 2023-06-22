Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day state visit to the United States. PM Modi’s historic visit comes at a time when his flagship radio programme Mann Ki Baat recently completed its 100th episode. With Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated the magic that can be done when the power of radio is amalgamated with the vision of a country’s leader. PM Modi through his monthly radio programme connects with the common people in India and listeners abroad. He shares his ideas, vision, and some interesting stories he comes across with the general masses. The Prime Minister often highlights the grassroots change-makers to inspire the citizens to become ambassadors of positive change and contribute to nation-building.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, in addition to 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by over 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

According to a recent research performed by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), 76% of Indian media practitioners opine that PM Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has played a vital role in introducing citizens to the “real Bharat”. The programme has started a trend in which people are becoming more aware of and appreciative of things in different parts of the country.

PM Modi breaking the stereotypes with his “Mann Ki Baat”

Breaking the prevalent stereotypes, one such being that the issue of climate change is the political left’s ‘thing’ especially in the West, PM Modi through his Mann Ki Baat programme has championed the cause of climate change and sustainable development.

For instance, in the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi raised the issue of water conversation and management. He lauded several startups such as KumbhiKagaz and Fluxgen working in this area. He also talked about 50,000 Amrit Sarovars that have been constructed to preserve water. The interesting part about his “Mann Ki Baat” is that he not only talks but also interacts with his listeners bringing the leader and his people closer.

Back in 2018, PM Modi urged the people through his 44th Mann Ki baat, to avoid using low-grade polythenes and plastics in a bid to curb plastic pollution.

In his book Collective Spirit, Concrete Action: Mann Ki Baat and Its Influence on India, former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati chronicles how PM Modi used his Mann Ki Baat programme to connect with the citizens.

Speaking about the criticism of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme being called “one-way” show, Shekhar termed the criticism exaggerated. He asserted that PM Modi often interacts with the change-makers during his programme.

“In the fourth episode of the programme, he (PM Modi) did a joint podcast with Barack Obama. The ideas for the programme are crowd-sourced through digital platforms, social media and people writing in from across the country,” Shekhar said.

PM Modi connecting India and the world through the “Mann Ki Baat”

An interesting aspect of the Mann Ki Baat programme is that topics of discussion are not just India-centric rather it incorporates issues that matter to the world as well.

In the context of the Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Shashi Shekhar talked about India emerging as a global leader. “The subjects of the broadcast are not just about India but he (PM Modi) also involves the large Indian diaspora living in countries like the United States and other countries across the world. He also had global leaders like President Obama participating in it,” Shekhar adds.

The ex-Prasar Bharati CEO goes on to talk about one episode of the Mann Ki Baat broadcast wherein there was a discussion about former Kenyan Prime Minister Laila Odinga’s daughter Rosemary Odinga. It is pertinent to recall that Rosemary Odinga had lost eyesight after surgery for a brain tumour. It was the Ayurvedic treatment she had received in India that helped her regain her eyesight. After regaining her eyesight, Rosemary and her father returned to their homeland and spread awareness about Indian medical treatments, particularly Ayurveda.

The former Kenyan Prime Minister back then had discussed with PM Modi about bringing Ayurvedic treatment methods to Africa.

By using these traditional medicines, she finally has her eyesight back and this gave us a lot of confidence. I have discussed with PM Modi to bring this treatment method (Ayurveda) to Africa and use our indigenous plants for therapeutics: Former PM of Kenya, Raila Odinga (2/2) pic.twitter.com/dejkwkEQ3V — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

During one of the Mann Ki Baat episodes, PM Modi lauded the team at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eyecare Hospital in Ernakulam that treated the Kenyan leader’s daughter. To relieve pain in one’s life with our traditional system is something all Indians should be proud of. The utmost misery of losing eyesight had troubled my good friend Raila Odinga & his family, but the treatment in Ayurvedic Eye Hospital brought back light into their life. They went to several foreign countries and world-renowned hospitals, but her eyesight couldn’t be restored. Finally, they heard from a friend about Ayurvedic treatment. Initially, they were hesitant, but finally, they arrived in India and completed the treatment. Remarkably her eyesight was restored, and she could lead a normal life”. “Mr Odinga personally met me and told the story, he was particularly keen on opening a branch of this Ayurvedic treatment in Kenya to make it available for citizens of his country”, PM Modi had said in one of February last year’s Mann Ki Baat episode.

On the significance of Indo-US ties and the positive impact of PM Modi’s visit to the US, Shekhar opined that the convergence of two large democracies like India and the US is certainly good. He also highlighted the technological exchange between the two countries over the past few decades.

Furthermore, Shekhar pointed out that, unlike the Chinese authoritarian and dictatorial model of development, India is a vibrant democracy and that within such a democracy bringing developmental change requires “a lot of creativity, patience and persuasion so to be able to do that through this broadcast is an interesting story to look at because this could be an example to a lot of developing countries on how to go about developmental change.”