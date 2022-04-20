On April 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at the first Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In his address, he talked about the experience Kenya’s former President Raila Odinga had shared with him. He had told PM Modi that his daughter Rosemary Odinga had lost eyesight after surgery for a brain tumour. It was the Ayurvedic treatment she had received in India that helped her regain eyesight.

Ralia Odinga was all praise for Ayurvedic treatment that helped restore his daughter’s vision

Earlier this year, Raila Odinga was all praise for the Ayurvedic treatment rendered by the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eyecare Hospital in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam, that has helped his daughter regain her eyesight.

“I came to India for my daughter’s eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. After three weeks of treatment, there was a substantial improvement in her eyesight. It was a big surprise for my family that our daughter could see almost everything,” Odinga had said then.

By using these traditional medicines, she finally has her eyesight back and this gave us a lot of confidence. I have discussed with PM Modi to bring this treatment method (Ayurveda) to Africa and use our indigenous plants for therapeutics: Former PM of Kenya, Raila Odinga (2/2) pic.twitter.com/dejkwkEQ3V — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Odinga had also shared about the ordeal his daughter had to face after undergoing eye surgeries in many African nations and around the world but with no results. With surgeries not helping to restore his daughter’s eyesight, Odinga turned to India for Ayurvedic treatment to help Rosemary regain her eyesight that she had lost in 2019.

On his way back home to Kenya, Odinga had met PM Modi in Delhi and requested him to help spread ayurvedic eye care that had helped restore his daughter’s eyesight, across the world.

PM Modi speaks about AYUSH supplements help people build immunity

PM Modi mentioned how AYUSH products helped in improving the immunity of Indians. He said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, AYUSH kadha and supplements were widely used by the people of India to improve their immunity. The export of turmeric was increased by several folds during that period which is a sign that the world is accepting the traditional medicines.”

He added Covid-19 pandemic also showed how pharma companies and vaccine manufacturers can do wonders with timely investment. “Who would have thought India would be able to develop a Made-in-India vaccine so quickly. It is clearly visible how innovation and investment increase potential in all sectors.” He said now is the right time to bring investment in the AYUSH sector as well. “This summit will encourage investment in this sector. AYUSH has huge investment and innovation possibilities. AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics have seen notable progress in recent years,” he added.

आयुष के क्षेत्र में Investment और Innovation की संभावनाएं असीमित हैं।



आयुष दवाओं, supplements और कॉस्मेटिक्स के उत्पादन में हम पहले ही अभूतपूर्व तेज़ी देख रहे हैं।



2014 में जहां आयुष सेक्टर 3 बिलियन डॉलर से भी कम का था।



आज ये बढ़कर 18 बिलियन डॉलर के भी पार हो गया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2022

PM Modi said before 2014, AYUSH was a 3 billion dollar industry, but now it has become an 18 billion dollar industry. “The demand for Ayush products is increasing across the world, and it will see notable growth in the near future. Supplement development, supply chain management, telemedicine and other industries in this sector have huge possibilities for investment and innovation,” PM added.

PM said the AYUSH Ministry had taken many steps to encourage start-ups in the sector. He said, “Everyone knows that India is seeing a golden period of start-ups. It is the time of Indian unicorns. In less than four months in 2022, 14 start-ups have already joined the unicorn club, and I am sure we will see a unicorn in the AYUSH sector very soon.”

भारत में तो ये यूनिकॉर्न्स का दौर है।



साल 2022 में ही अब तक भारत के 14 स्टार्ट-अप्स, यूनिकॉर्न क्लब में जुड चुके हैं।



मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि बहुत ही जल्द आयुष के हमारे स्टार्ट अप्स से भी यूनिकॉर्न उभर कर सामने आएंगे: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2022

PM said herbal plants are a treasure for the farmers. Himalaya is known for its herbal plants. He said, “There is a saying that there is every alphabet has a Mantra that starts with it, and every root has the potential to become medicine.” He added herbal and medicinal plants could increase the income of the farmers by several folds. However, he noted that the market for such plants is very small. “The government is working on developing an e-market for the farmers where they will be able to connect to the companies that use such plants. It will make it much easier for the farmers to sell their produce.”

बहुत जरूरी है कि मेडिसिनल प्लांट्स की पैदावार से जुड़े किसानों को आसानी से मार्केट से जुड़ने की सहूलियत मिले।



इसके लिए सरकार आयुष ई-मार्केट प्लेस के आधुनिकीकरण और उसके विस्तार पर भी काम कर रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2022

PM said the government is also working with other countries to get approval for the AYUSH medicines and supplements. Extensive work is in progress to explore the market in at least 150 countries for the AYUSH products. He added that the AYUSH Export Council is exploring the possibilities in foreign markets. “ FSSAI has added a new category of AYUSH aahar (food) has been added recently. It will help in exploring the market for the nutritional products,” he said.

FSSAI ने भी पिछले ही हफ्ते अपने regulations में ‘आयुष आहार’ नाम की एक नयी category घोषित की है।



इससे हर्बल nutritional supplements के उत्पादकों को बहुत सुविधा मिलेगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2022

PM Announced AYUSH Mark, AYUSH Park and AYUSH Visa

PM also announced AYUSH Mark, which will become the global identity for the best AYUSH products. “It will give customer satisfaction to the consumers across the world that they are getting quality Ayush products.”

भारत एक स्पेशल आयुष मार्क भी बनाने जा रहा है।



भारत में बने उच्चतम गुणवत्ता के आयुष प्रॉडक्ट्स पर ये मार्क लगाया जाएगा। ये आयुष मार्क आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी के प्रावधानों से युक्त होगा।



इससे विश्व भर के लोगों को क्वालिटी आयुष प्रॉडक्ट्स का भरोसा मिलेगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2022

PM also announced AYUSH Park Network that would provide a new path to the manufacturing industry. Speaking about medical tourism, PM said, “AYUSH has a lot of potential in medical tourism as well. We have seen how traditional medicine has helped Kerala in improving tourism. Every part of India has such potential. ‘Heal In India’ can become a large brand.” PM added that the modern infrastructure would help in improving medical tourism with traditional medicine in different parts of the country.

केरला के tourism को बढ़ाने में Traditional Medicine ने मदद की।



ये सामर्थ्य पूरे भारत में है, भारत के हर कोने में है।



‘Heal in India’ इस दशक का बहुत बड़ा brand बन सकता है।



आयुर्वेद, यूनानी, सिद्धा आदि विद्याओं पर आधारित wellness centres बहुत प्रचलित हो सकते हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2022

PM announced that the government would soon launch Ayush Visa, which will help the foreigners to visit India for medical tourism with traditional medicine.

जो विदेशी नागरिक, भारत में आकर आयुष चिकित्सा का लाभ लेना चाहते हैं, उनके लिए सरकार एक और पहल कर रही है।



शीघ्र ही, भारत एक विशेष आयुष वीजा कैटेगरी शुरू करने जा रहा है।



इससे लोगों को आयुष चिकित्सा के लिए भारत आने-जाने में सहूलियत होगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2022

India has a history of the open-source model: PM Modi

PM said the traditional medicine knowledge of India is a treasure for the world. “We are here to reduce the pain of the world. For thousands of years, Ayurveda has been a symbol of healing. We have heard since Ramayana about the wonders of Ayurveda. When Lakshman Ji was unconscious, Hanuman Ji went to Himalaya to get the medicine. Atmanirbhar Bharat was a concept during Ramayana time as well.”

He added that Ayurveda is based on an open-source model. He said, “Open source model is widely appreciated in today’s world. They think that they invented the system. However, India has a long history of the open-source model, and Ayurveda is a perfect example of it. For thousands of years, whoever found new information added it to the text. The open-source model is in our roots.”

Towards the end of his address, he said WHO’s Tedros Ghebreyesus had requested him to give him a Gujarati name. He said, “On today’s auspicious occasion, I give you a new name ‘, Tulsi Bhai’.” He also explained how the Tulsi plant holds utmost importance in Hinduism and is worshipped by the devoted Hindus.