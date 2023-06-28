In 2017, a law was passed in India against triple talaq and declared it illegal. However, the practice of instant talaq continues to haunt Muslim women. A similar case has come to light in Palanpur of Gujarat where a man gave triple talaq to his wife because the couple did not have children.

The man later said that he would bring his wife back if she undergoes Halala with his brother-in-law. Nikah-Halala according to Islamic customs, is a practice where the divorced wife has to temporarily marry another person, consummate the marriage and get talaq again. After performing Halala, the man refused to accept the woman. A complaint has been lodged in this regard.

According to reports, the victim woman Taslim, a resident of Palampur, was married to Ilyas Mankanojia of Mumnavas village in Vadgam in 2016. The couple lived together for 2 years, however, Ilyas was angry over them not having any children. Eventually, Ilyas started to beat his wife Taslim. In 2018, he gave talaq to Taslim twice.

Taslim continued to suffer from the atrocities unleashed by her husband Ilyas. Finally, in 2022, Ilyas gave talaq to Taslim for the third time. Ilyas, in a fit of rage, gave triple talaq to Taslim.

Shortly after giving triple talaq, Ilyas repented and tried to bring Taslim back. Now according to Islamic customs, when a triple talaq is given to a woman and later she has to be brought back, then she has to first undergo the ‘Nikah-Halala’ custom with another man. In most cases, this Halala is performed with a member of the family or a maulvi.

Halala was done with brother-in-law Rafiq

Ilyas took Taslim into confidence and made her undergo the Nikah-halala ritual with his brother-in-law Rafiq. They even went as far as drafting a contract to ensure the acceptance of Taslim back as his wife. However, Taslim’s trust was shattered when Ilyas refused the reconciliation with his wife, leaving Taslim and Rafiq feeling betrayed. Despite Rafiq’s persistent attempts to persuade Ilyas to accept Taslim back as his wife, Ilyas resorted to threats and coercion, ultimately forcing Taslim and Rafiq to leave their village. As a result, for the past year, Taslim and Rafiq have been living in exile.

It is important to mention that Rafiq is not only responsible for Taslim but also has a wife and four children of his own. Consequently, he is unable to reunite with his wife and children while accommodating Taslim.

Taslim files complaint against husband and 4 others

The complainant Taslim Mankanojia said, “After my husband gave me triple talaq, he regretted it and made me undergo halala with his brother-in-law to take me back. But he did not take me back with him after the halala. We have complained as we are being threatened.”

In this regard, Ilyas’ brother-in-law Rafiq Rajpura said, “My brother-in-law, after divorcing his wife, took me into confidence and executed her halala with me and has now trapped me.”

Taslim lodged a complaint against her husband Ilyas Mankanojia, Irfan Mankanojia, Mohammad Manganojia, Armaan Mankanojia and Ruksanaben Mankanojia at the Women’s Police Station in Palampur.