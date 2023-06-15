Several cases of Love Jihaad come to the fore from several parts of the country. Hindi women and girls are trapped by Muslim men in love affairs pretending to be Hindus, who are then married and forced to convert their religion to Islam, in some cases even raped and blackmailed. While all this happens, the accused is caught in some cases, while in other cases, the life of every victim woman who faces the abuse stands ruined. Considering this, the Hindu organizations in the Junagadh district of Gujarat have set an example of awareness in society by getting one of the rape victims married.

According to the report by Divya Bhaskar, the minor victim of a working family living in Dolatpara area of ​​Junagadh was forcibly abused and raped by a Muslim man living in the neighbourhood. The accused raped the daughter of this poor family several times. The local Hindu organisations took cognizance of the event and freed the minor from the clutches of the accused. The members of the organization also reunited the victim’s family with their daughter.

While the family kept on worrying about the future of their daughter, the Hindu organizations got the victim girl married to a boy from a cultured Hindu family after she attained the age of 18 at their own expense. Notably, the family in which the girl has been married by the Hindu organizations is a happy, wealthy and well-to-do one.

As per the reports, the family of the groom, Goti, owns 30 bighas of land in a village in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. The entire situation was explained to groom’s family by the Hindu organization members. They were told about the abuses faced by the victim girl and were not kept in the dark in any manner. The groom is just three years older than the girl and is happy to accept the wedding.

The wedding is said to have happened in the presence of the members of the Hindu organization who gave a strong message that the rape victims have the right to lead a happy life and can be rescued and helped to do so. The organizations also gave a message that the Hindu society stands by their daughters and supports and protects them.

In this matter, OpIndia spoke to the leaders of Hindu organizations in Junagadh and tried to mention them in this article featuring their commendable work, but they were not willing to be named.

The members of the Hindu organization stated that they only tried to fulfil their duty towards Hinduism and this Akhand Yagya will continue to give a bright future to many victims of such Love Jihad trap in the coming period. Appreciating the said resolve, the team also decided to publish this article without mentioning anyone’s name.