On Friday, June 16, a case was registered against a man from Gajendragad town in the Gadag district in Karnataka for allegedly ‘defaming’ the Congress government in the state and inciting hate in the society through a social media post. The complaint was allegedly lodged over a Facebook post about the ‘Shakti’ scheme implemented by the Congress government in the state for women.

On June 11, the accused Yamanappa Mageri, a paan shop owner shared a post on his Facebook account, Muthu Mageri, about the ‘Shakti’ scheme implemented by the Congress government in the state for women.

“The purpose of the guarantee is to put condition after condition and eventually deliver the scheme to only their relatives,” he wrote in the post. He slammed the Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddharamaiah and accused him of favouring one community.

Reacting to this post, the complainant alleged that Yamanappa Mageri’s posts on Facebook hurt the sentiments of one community and incited hate in society.

Arjun Hanumanthappa Rathod, the person who lodged the complaint, claimed that the accused had not only posted derogatory posts against the Chief Ministers of state but also incited the sentiments of people of one community.

Speaking about the complaint Arjun Hanumanthappa Rathod told Republic TV, Gajendragad is a peaceful town and such posts would only disturb the communal peace and harmony in the region.”

He added that members of both communities have been living harmoniously for ages and their brotherhood should not be destroyed, therefore he has filed the case.

Based on his complaint, the Gajendragad police have registered a case under IPC sections 295A, and 505(1)(b) and assured that an investigation is underway and that action will be taken in accordance with the law against the accused.

Karnataka Congress’s Shakti scheme costs the state exchequer Rs 21 crore in 3 days

The promises made by the congress party before the state assembly elections have been facing a lot of criticism, primarily due to the delay in implementation and the financial burden on the state.

The five main promises made by the congress party before the state assembly elections are- Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free power to all households, Gruha Lakshmi: Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, Anna Bhagya: 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household; Yuva Nidhi scheme: diploma holders will get an allowance of Rs 1,500 per month for two years, while graduates will receive Rs 3,000 per month and Shakti: Free bus rides for all women in the state.

Congress’ Shakti scheme which took off on Monday, June 12, cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore in one single day and Rs 21.05 crore in the first three days, according to the transport department. If one were to take into consideration the Monday figure, the annual expenditure on this scheme may touch between Rs 3,200 crore to Rs 3,400 crore, a transport officer told the media.