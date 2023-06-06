The protest scheduled for June 9 at Jantar Mantar by Khap and Kisan leaders has reportedly been postponed. Reportedly, Khap and Kisan leaders are angry after protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik resumed their jobs at Indian Railways. The three wrestlers are at the forefront of the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of hundreds of female wrestlers.

Notably, Khap and Farmer leaders had announced to hold protests on June 9 if the police did not arrest Brij Bhushan by then. However, protesting wrestlers’ meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by their resuming jobs at Railways, angered the Khap and Kisan leaders.

KHU leader Naresh Tikait said he was surprised over wrestlers resuming their jobs. He said, “I do not know if there was any agreement between HM Shah and the protesting wrestlers. If they have decided themselves, we cannot do anything.”

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “We have cancelled the proposed protest. The government has started a dialogue with the wrestlers. The decision will be based on the discussion between the government and the wrestlers.”

BKU leader Gaurav Tikait said, “We will support the protesting wrestlers in their decision. When we had Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh, we started getting messages from the government that they wanted to talk. During that time, the union had said wrestlers should have a dialogue. However, we do not know when wrestlers met HM Shah.”

On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat has called for Mahapanchayat at her village Balali and invited all Khap Panchayats of all communities. The program has been scheduled for June 7.

Minor wrestler withdrew the statement

It was reported that the minor wrestler had withdrawn her complaint against Brij Bhushan in front of the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. The reports came after Sakshi Malik claimed no FIR was withdrawn.

Brij Nhushan Sharan Singh’s staff questioned

Delhi Police teams visited Singh’s residences on June 6. Around 27 staff members at different locations, including gardeners, security personnel, and servants, were questioned by the police.

A few days ago, protesting wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah, who asked them to let the law take its course.