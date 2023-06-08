Another case of love jihad has emerged from the city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra which had recently witnessed violence over an objectionable WhatApp status praising Aurangzeb and Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan. The Police have booked two persons identified as Imdad Nayakwadi and Salman Pathan for issuing death threats to a Hindu minor and then abducting her and also trying to force her into marriage.

The case has been booked under sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 363 (Abduction), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (act furthering criminal conduct) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the case dates back to October 2022, but the complaint in the case was filed only on June 3 this year after the mother of the victim girl established contact with the girl to learn that she was brutally being beaten by the accused, Imdad.

The saga began in October last year when Imdad barged into the home of the victim girl and threatened her mother. “Send your daughter with me otherwise I’ll kill you and your daughters,” he said.

Accused identified in the copy

The victim girl was then abducted by the accused who later happened to force her into marriage. The accused, after a few days of abduction, again returned with his aide Salman Pathan and threatened the girl’s mother to keep quiet about the matter.

As per the complaint filed by the victim girl’s mother, the girl was taken to a specific locality by the accused and was made to reside in a rented apartment. The girl happened to call her mother after 2 to 3 months in which she revealed her location. The mother then immediately reached the spot and rescued the girl.

However, after a week or so, Imdad came home again and took the girl away with him. He also issued threats and warned the mother to keep quiet. After this incident, the mother kept in touch with the girl out of concern but could not trace her in person.

“Recently, she called me and said that Imdad was brutally beating her and that he has kept her hostage. She is not allowed to talk to the neighbours, or go out, or even talk to me on the phone. He has threatened my daughter that he would kill me and her sister if she does not follow his words,” the mother of the girl said in the complaint.

Complaint registered by girl’s mother

In the handwritten complaint, the woman also said that her daughter is in pain and that she wants her daughter back at any cost. The woman also said that earlier, the accused Imdad and Salman had trapped both her daughters and taken them to Panhala region of the city.

“I am mother of two twin daughters. When these two were in school, they were trapped in a relationship by the accused who later took them to Panhala. The boys had taken the girls away when they were returning home from their school. That time I had filed a complaint against the accused and had got my daughters back,” the mother said.

The FIR earlier registered against Imdad and Salman was filed under sections 354 D and 506 of the IPC. Relevant sections from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 were also invoked.

A local Muslim corporator threatened the mother to withdraw the case

As per the complaint copy, the age of the victim girl is 17. Some of the audio call records between the mother and the victim obtained by OpIndia reveal that the girl is being brutally harassed and beaten by the accused. “He beats me and does not allow me to go out of the house. He also stops me from talking to the neighbours and over the phone,” the girl could be heard speaking in the records. The girl is also being pressurised for marriage.

The mother of the victim girl also said that a local Muslim corporator has also issued threats to their family and has warned them to withdraw the complaint against the two accused. “One Muslim nagarsevak, Riyaz Subedar threatened us to withdraw the case”, the mother of the girl could be heard saying in one of the phone call recordings obtained by OpIndia.

The FIR in the case has been filed under sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 363 (Abduction), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (act furthering criminal conduct) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Further investigations into the case are underway.