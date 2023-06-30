Friday, June 30, 2023
Arzoo Mallick, who pretended to be Hindu and raped a woman earlier, is now arrested for the murder of a TMC leader in Bengal

In 2022, a Hindu women in Bokaro had filed a case against Arzoo Mallick and 4 of his accomplices for raping and blackmailing her.

Arzoo Mallick
Rape accused Arzoo Mallik's illegal house was demolished in Bokaro by the authorities, image via TOI
On Tuesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal’s Purulia police arrested one Arzoo Mallick from Bihar’s Jamui area in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dhananjay Chaubey. Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s Bokaro Police has sought the remand of  Arzoo Mallick in a love jihad and gangrape case. 

In September last year, OpIndia reported that Arzoo Mallick who was absconding since then had posed as a Hindu in 2021 to lure a Hindu woman into marrying him. Soon after, Mallick started blackmailing the woman using an obscene video of her. He also distributed the objectionable video to his accomplices. The victim had filed a case against five persons including Arzoo Mallick, who originally hailed from Bihar’s Jamui.

After marrying the victim, Arzoo Mallick handed over the girl to his friends who raped her and the crime was filmed by Arzoo. He kept blackmailing the girl using the video and forcing her not to reveal anything to anyone. At last, devastated by the physical and mental torture, the victim filed a complaint at the Chas Police Station against 5 people. Ever since the registration of the FIR, Arzoo Mallick was absconding, however, Purulia Police’s SIT has arrested the accused.

Dhananjay Choubey murder 

On June 22, around 8:30 p.m., Dhananjay Choubey was sitting inside the Trinamool Congress’ Adra party office when a few unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds of bullets at him. Accused Arzoo Mallick had a dispute with the deceased TMC leader Dhananjay Choubey over getting the Indian Railways divisional tenders that were floated from the Adra Division.

According to eyewitnesses, roughly seven rounds were fired. Choubey was rushed to the hospital with multiple bullet wounds, but he died during treatment. According to initial reports, he was shot three times. Notably, a Congress panchayat election candidate Arshad Hossain and party worker ND Jamal were arrested earlier and remanded in 13-day police custody.

Notably, Bokaro Police has sought Arzoo Mallick’s remand in the abovementioned love jihad case. Accused Mallick, a wanted criminal in multiple offenses was declared a fugitive and his house in the Siwandh area of Azadnagar in Jharkhand was demolished by the administration last year. It was found that the house was built on an encroached plot of Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL).

Bokaro superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Jha confirmed Mallick’s arrest by Bengal police, saying, “The rape accused, Mallick, was caught by Purulia police. We will soon take custody of Mallick to interrogate him. Several cases are registered against him here, including a gang rape, in which we were specifically seeking his arrest.”

