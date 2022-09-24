Saturday, September 24, 2022
Jharkhand Grooming Jihad: House of fugitive criminal Arzoo Mallick demolished, had pretended to be Hindu, forcibly married and raped a woman

Arzoo first changed his name to a Hindu one got into a relationship with the girl in 2021 in Bokaro city. Then, he took the girl to a different place and forcibly married her.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand: House of Love Jihad accused Arzoo Mallick demolished
Representative image.
34

In Siwandih in Azadnagar, Jharkhand, the house of an absconding criminal Arzoo Mallick was demolished by the administration. The fugitive accused first married a Hindu woman while concealing his faith and name, then blackmailed her by recording an indecent film and distributing it to his accomplices. In this case, the victim has filed a complaint against five persons. Since the incident, the accused has been absconding.

Arzoo first changed his name to a Hindu one got into a relationship with the girl in 2021 in Bokaro city. Then, he took the girl to a different place and forcibly married her. Following this, he handed over the girl to his friends who raped her and the crime was filmed by Arzoo. He kept blackmailing the girl using the video and forcing her not to reveal anything to anyone.

At last, devastated by the physical and mental torture, the victim filed a complaint at the Chas Police Station against 5 people. Ever since the registration of the FIR, Arzoo Mallick has been absconding. Police are trying to apprehend him and bring him to justice.

The BSL Management and SDO Court issued the order on the recommendations of the Bokaro Police and directed the Marafari Police to take action. A magistrate was tasked with handling the demolition. On September 20, in the presence of Marafari Balidih Police and the City Police Force, the criminal’s residence was completely demolished under the supervision of the delegated magistrate.

Arzoo Mallick is a wanted criminal in several serious cases, including gang rape, according to police records in Bokaro. The police had advised SAIL management and the SDO that criminals were seeking refuge by unlawfully appropriating property under the domain of the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL).

Arzoo was managing the city’s crime from a bungalow he had built. Action has been taken against such offenders who have built opulent homes on BSL and government land without authorization. This is the first action by the district administration and BSL management.

