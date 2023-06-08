On Wednesday, 7th June 2023, a shocking incident took place in Lucknow wherein a Muslim youth named Shahid barged into a house in the Indira Nagar area of the city to rape a minor girl. Shahid subsequently killed the 14-year-old girl. A case has been registered in this regard and the police arrested the accused Shahid late in the night.

According to a complaint filed by the victim girl’s father, the accused Shahid entered the house of the victim in the Takrohi area which comes under the Indira Nagar police station at around 1 pm on Wednesday. Shahid raped the 14-year-old minor girl who was alone at that time in the house. After committing the rape, Shahid hit the girl’s head with a hammer to kill her. Shahid then hung the dead body of the minor girl to the ceiling of the house. She was a class 10 student.

The girl’s family said that the accused was harassing their daughter for several days. She was alone at home. In the meantime, he barged into the house and raped the teenager and then killed her with a hammer. The girl’s mother said that when she returned from work in the afternoon, the accused was seen running away from her house.

She also tried to catch him but failed. When she went inside the house, the body of the daughter was found hanging. She alleged that the accused hanged the daughter’s body to make the murder appear like a suicide.

As the victim’s father informed the police, the police visited the spot and recovered the dead body of the victim. It was sent for the post-mortem. The father of the victim accused Shahid of rape and murder and lodged a complaint against him. The police registered a case of rape and murder based on this complaint and launched a search operation for the absconding accused Shahid who was apprehended late in the night.

Reportedly, Shahid has denied the allegations. He told the police that he was with the girl at her house when her family members arrived and caught them in a compromising position. He claimed that he ran away after that, and does not what happened after that. Based on the complaint of the victim’s family, the police are treating it as a murder case.

DCP North Lucknow Kasim Abdi said, “An FIR of rape and murder has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s family. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes. Late at night, the police took the accused teenager into custody. The accused says that the deceased girl has hanged herself.”

This incident in the Takrohi area of Lucknow has sparked significant unrest. The local community is gripped by fear and anxiety following the tragic incident involving the rape and brutal murder of this minor girl in her own home.