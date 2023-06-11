Another incident glorifying Aurangzeb has come to light from Maharashtra, where a person has been booked for using the Mughal emperor’s photograph as his profile picture in Navi Mumbai. The accused is an employee of Jio’s gallery in Navi Mumbai. The case has been lodged at the Vashi Police Station.

The individual reportedly put out the picture and its screenshot was taken by someone after which it became viral. Furthermore, as soon as a Hindu outfit named Sakal Hindu Samaj members heard about it, they went to the police station and notified the police about the perpetrator.

They also chanted “Bharat mata ki jai” and “Vande Mataram” in front of the police station. The offender was given a notice by the Vashi Police according to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) 41 A. The account used to sow division in society will be investigated by the police. A thorough investigation of the situation has been commenced.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Tipu Sultan monument that was erected illegally was taken down from Dhule in Maharashtra. “A monument of Tipu Sultan was built here on the main road, there was no permission for it. We got information that it is an illegal monument. We had a meeting to remove it after which it was removed. There is peace in the area,” Dhule Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjay Barkund informed.

Notably, a few people shared a social media message praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan after the 350th Coronation Day celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which sparked major controversy. The three culprits who posted the statuses were minors.

Hindu organisations pushed for action after the posts went viral and described them as denigrating the country’s revered and great personalities. Several right-wing groups organised a peaceful rally, but it was attacked by miscreants who threw stones at the former. The police were forced to use lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Following the attack on the Hindus, a fight broke out between the two sides.

In a similar instance, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Maharashtra Police against Sheikh Aftaab Shiekh Mannan for posting a video of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj kneeling before Aurangzeb with the caption, “Aurangzeb Father of India.” Four people who displayed Aurangzeb posters during a march in the Mukundnagar district caused unrest and violence in Ahmednagar as well. The cops registered a case against them and started an investigation.