Man converts to Islam in the presence of Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in USA, organised by Islamic group linked to Rahul Gandhi’s US event

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the USA to attend an executive Business program at the Harvard Business School

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan
ICNA converted man in presence of Pakistani crickets Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (Representational image from the event/YouTube/ Moheeb Asif)
A video has surfaced online where a man was converted to Islam in the USA in the presence of Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The event was the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Convention 2023, which took place from May 27 to May 29 in Baltimore. The video was shared by a vlogger named Moheeb Asif, who uploaded it on May 28 on YouTube, and it went viral on social media after a YouTube channel, Cric Den, shared it.

Both Pakistani cricketers also addressed the people who attended the event, which can be seen on ICNA’s YouTube channel here and here. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in the USA to attend an executive Business program at the Harvard Business School. At the end of the event, the two cricketers offered prayers along with others present.

Notably, ICNA, a radical Islamist organisation, was one of the organisers that were behind Rahul Gandhi’s June 4 event in New York. Before the event, a registration form went viral on social media that sought registrations from Muslims for the event. That particular form was not available on the official website of Rahul Gandhi’s US visit but was shared separately on social media and messaging services.

Two of the contact persons listed on that form were Tazeem Ansari and Niaz Khan of Masjid Al-WALI/MCNJ North Edison Woodbridge TWP NJ. MCNJ is led by Imaam Jawad Ahmed, Project Director of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), who is of Pakistani origin.

According to DisInfo Lab, ICNA has connections established links with Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-e-Islami. They have glorified Islamic terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin for his views on separating Kashmir from India. Not to forget, his sons were removed from government offices in 2021. Furthermore, his son Syed Shakeel Yousuf was arrested by the security agencies in India in a terror funding case in 2018. Salahuddin also had links with Mehraj-ud-Din, a suspect in the Kandahar plane hijack in 1999.

ICNA is linked to Indian American Muslim Council, a propaganda organisation that is heavily indulged in anti-India activities. IAMC founder Shaik Ubaid and member Abdul Malik Mujahid have headed ICNA. Notably, IAMC was also one of the signatories of the letter written to President Joe Biden against the State Dinner for PM Modi.

