On Monday, in a bizarre incident, a Hindu father disowned his own daughter for eloping with a Muslim man named Sahil Mansuri and marrying him in the Mandsaur city of Madhya Pradesh. The girl also changed her religion to Islam and refused to leave her husband. The father of the girl offered her a white coffin cloth in the Nahargarh police station of the city and declared that his daughter was no more alive for him.

According to the local reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. Around one and a half years ago, the girl had eloped with Mansuri after which the father of the girl filed a missing person complaint in the case. He demanded his daughter back at any cost.

The police finally traced the woman and called her to give a statement at the Nahargarh police station. The woman confessed that she had run away from her home about a year back and that now she was married to Mansuri. She also said that she had converted her religion to Islam and that she wanted to continue to stay with Mansuri.

As the girl refused to leave Mansuri and didn’t want to stay with her parents, her father called the media and offered her a coffin. Further, publicly declaring that she was now dead for him and his family, he said, “This girl has defamed us and has insulted the Santan Hindu religion. She doesn’t deserve to be called our daughter. From today she is dead for us.”

A Hindu father bids last farewell to his alive daughter Aashtha Soni (now Ananya) by offering her a shroud (kafan/कफन) in the presence of media & police for Conversion-Nikah with a Muslim man Sahil Khan



The girl came to the Nahargarh police station with her Advocate to give her… pic.twitter.com/OuvSFUujLz — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 27, 2023

Reportedly, the video was made inside the premises of the police station. Taking cognisance of this incident, SP Anurag Sujania suspended three police personnel identified as Jagdish Chandra, Mahendra, and Bhavna Naagda for allowing video shooting inside the police station. Investigations in the case are underway.

A similar incident was reported from the Jabalpur region of Madhya Pradesh earlier this month. A Hindu family there had disowned their 22-year-old daughter named Anamika after she accepted Islam and married a Muslim man named Ayaz. The girl had been given a new name after her conversion to Islam and now she is known by the name of Fatima.

The family of the girl organised an official ceremony on June 12 as per Hindu rituals to declare that their daughter was dead to them. The family members also stated that their daughter had become a victim of Love Jihad and that she had defamed their family in society.