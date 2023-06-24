Yet another case of arson targeting the elected representative from the Meity community in Manipur was witnessed on Friday night, June 23. A frenzied mob torched a private godown belonging to the state BJP Minister L Susindro Meitei at around 9:30 PM. As per media reports, goods particularly plastic pipes worth Rs 120 crore were burnt to ashes within no time by the ethnically-charged mob.

The timing of this violent attack and arson couldn’t have been more strategic for the arsonist and their sympathisers. Apparently, it took place just a night before the planned all-party meeting scheduled in Delhi regarding the Manipur violence which is currently underway under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to information reported in the media, the unfortunate incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Friday in the Khurai area in Imphal East. After burning down the private godown of BJP MP Susindro Meitei, the mob went after his residence.

Subsequently, the security forces had to fire tear gas shells until midnight to prevent the mob from surrounding BJP Minister’s residence.

A continued attack against Government and Meitei Officials

It is worth noting that common citizens and prominent figures of the Meitie community have been at the receiving end of racially charged mobs since the clashes broke out in the North-Eastern state on the 3rd of May, this year.

In the past month or so, ethnically-motivated mobs have been targeting the homes of several elected officials in the Imphal Valley. The affected individuals include Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, State Cabinet Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Manipur PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Raghumani Singh, the MLA of Uripok, K Ranjit Singh, the MLA of Sugnoo, and S Kebi Devi, the MLA of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa.

The recent case of arson was targeted against BJP’s Minister from the Meitei community. Currently, Susindro Meitei is the Minister of Public Health Engineering and Consumer Affairs in the state.

The Friday night’s act of burning down the BJP Minister’s private property occurred amid reports of a continuous shooting near the border areas of the Meitei-dominated valley and Kuki-dominated hills including Urangpat and Gwaltabi.

Amit Shah-led all-party meet underway in Delhi

On the 24th of, an all-party meeting on Manipur Violence is underway in Delhi where the main demand of the opposition has been the removal of state CM N Biren Singh and the imposition of President’s Rule.

While the Congress party has appointed Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh to represent them at the meeting, the TMC has appointed Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien. Other attendees include Sanjay Singh from AAP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Manoj Kumar Kha from RJD, John Brittas from CPM, M Thambidurai from AIADMK, and Ram Gopal Yadav from SP. BJP President JP Nadda is representing the ruling party.

Besides Home Minister Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is also present at the meeting.

Earlier this month, HM Shah, visited the violence-hit North-Eastern state where he held detailed discussions with all stakeholders. He will brief all political leaders about the steps taken so far. This includes setting up the 51-member peace committee and the formation of a Commission of Inquiry led by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ajai Lamba, to investigate the violence that commenced on May 3.