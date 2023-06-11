In New Delhi, a shocking case of forcing religious conversion has emerged at a night shelter situated in the Chandni Mahal area. Following a complaint filed by the shelter’s caretaker, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused individual Mohammad Kaleem on 9th June 2023. According to the caretaker Sandeep Sagar, the accused Mohammad Kaleem exerted pressure on him to embrace Islam and enticed him with promises of a government job and financial incentives.

According to the complainant, the accused allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Hindu religion and promoted its boycott by sharing religious videos on YouTube. In response to these allegations, the Delhi Police have filed a case against the accused and subsequently apprehended him. The accused has been charged under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, Kaleem allegedly compelled the caretaker to recite Islamic phrases before commencing work and would show YouTube videos promoting the Islamic religion. He reportedly made derogatory remarks about Hinduism, suggesting it lacked uniqueness, and advocated for the boycott of the Hindu faith through these videos. Moreover, it is alleged that Mohammad Kaleem promised the caretaker marriage, a sum of Rs 1 lakh, and assistance in securing a government job if the caretaker converted to Islam.

As per the caretaker Sandeep Sagar, Mohammad Kaleem allegedly converted a young man named Sanjeev Kumar, who now goes by the name Abbas. Additionally, Kaleem was exerting pressure on two other individuals, Sujit Kumar and Vicky Sharma, to embrace Islam under his influence.

Recently, a 17-year-old boy was converted to Islam by two people, including a cleric, under the guise of an online game in Ghaziabad. When the family came to know about the matter, the boy’s father lodged a case against the two after which the whole matter came to light.