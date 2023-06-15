Love jihad cases are growing at a rapid rate in the country. In the latest incident, a 17-year-old Hindu girl’s dead body was discovered hanging at her residence in Laxman Chowk of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. “I am leaving your life, both of you be happy,” was also found written in blood on a wall of the room. The police took the dead body in their possession and transported it to a hospital for postmortem.

Reportedly, she was in love with a Muslim individual named Shadab, and the victim’s family has accused him of leading the girl to kill herself.

The family is originally from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and lived in a rental property near the Kotwali police station. They were sleeping on the roof of the house on the night of June 12 to escape the hot weather, but the girl later went to sleep in the room. Around two in the morning, her father arrived downstairs for some purpose and spotted his daughter’s body hanging from a noose.

उसने अपने खून से दीवार पर लिखा है कि “मैं तुम्हारी जिंदगी से जा रही हूं तुम दोनों खुश रहना”



फ़िलहाल पुलिस मामले की जाँच कर रही तो मामला क्या है पूरा अभी बता नहीं सकते लेकिन लव जिहाद के मामले जिसतरह लगातार तेज़ी से आ रहे लोगों को उसी का अंदेशा लग रहा pic.twitter.com/0dB19wWdaV — Pyara Uttarakhand (प्यारा उत्तराखण्ड) (@PyaraUKofficial) June 13, 2023

The victim’s friend Shadab has been accused of luring her into love jihad. Her friends informed the police that he had tried to trap them as well. He along with his whole family has been charged with entrapping Hindu girls. He reportedly caught the minor in his trap.

The family members speculate that he might have visited the girl’s home to meet her. Additionally, they allude to the potential of murder. They stated that although they were not at odds with the girl, she had been indoctrinated. Hindu activists have voiced apprehension over the possibility that Shadab might have forced the girl into a sexual relationship. The police have labelled it a suicide prima facie. However, additional investigation will reveal more.