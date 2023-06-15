Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeNews Reports'I am leaving your life, both of you be happy': Minor Hindu girl commits...
News Reports
Updated:

‘I am leaving your life, both of you be happy’: Minor Hindu girl commits suicide in Dehradun after writing a message with blood on wall, one Shadab accused of love jihad

The 17-year-old girl was in love with a Muslim individual named Shadab, and the victim's family has accused him of leading the girl to kill herself.

OpIndia Staff
A minor Hindu girl's dead body was found hanging in Dehradun.
Dead body of a minor girl Hindu found hanging in Dehradun. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
12

Love jihad cases are growing at a rapid rate in the country. In the latest incident, a 17-year-old Hindu girl’s dead body was discovered hanging at her residence in Laxman Chowk of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. “I am leaving your life, both of you be happy,” was also found written in blood on a wall of the room. The police took the dead body in their possession and transported it to a hospital for postmortem.

Reportedly, she was in love with a Muslim individual named Shadab, and the victim’s family has accused him of leading the girl to kill herself.

The family is originally from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and lived in a rental property near the Kotwali police station. They were sleeping on the roof of the house on the night of June 12 to escape the hot weather, but the girl later went to sleep in the room. Around two in the morning, her father arrived downstairs for some purpose and spotted his daughter’s body hanging from a noose.

The victim’s friend Shadab has been accused of luring her into love jihad. Her friends informed the police that he had tried to trap them as well. He along with his whole family has been charged with entrapping Hindu girls. He reportedly caught the minor in his trap.

The family members speculate that he might have visited the girl’s home to meet her. Additionally, they allude to the potential of murder. They stated that although they were not at odds with the girl, she had been indoctrinated. Hindu activists have voiced apprehension over the possibility that Shadab might have forced the girl into a sexual relationship. The police have labelled it a suicide prima facie. However, additional investigation will reveal more.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: Bail plea of the principal, others, of Damoh school rejected even as defence lawyers claims complaints of Hindu students were ‘dictated’

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC restricts the release of Al Jazeera’s propaganda documentary ‘India…Who Lit The Fuse’: Read what the judgement says

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani social media influencer Shayan Ali announces his “Ghar Wapsi”, says Lord Krishna held his hand when Pakistani agencies tortured him

OpIndia Staff -

Teesta Setalvad was a ‘politician’s tool’, received Rs 30 lakhs from Ahmed Patel to unseat the Modi govt after 2002 Gujarat riots: State govt...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police files chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case, cancellation report filed in the POCSO case

OpIndia Staff -

Junagadh: Hindu organizations get a minor Love Jihad victim married after she became 18 years old, say Hindu society stands by their daughters

OpIndia Staff -

‘It is Allah’s will’: 62-year-old Rokiah from Malaysia, with 11 children and 22 grandchildren marries 27-year-old Muhammad, hopes this would be her last

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Mohammad Nafees tried to rape a cow in Haldwani, locals shave his head in protest, heavy police force deployed in the area

OpIndia Staff -

Ghajwa-e-Hind will start from Uttarakhand: Islamists issue beheading threats to Swami Darshan Bharti over protest against love jihad cases in Purola

OpIndia Staff -

Hardoi, UP: Sumit, Adhiraj and others force Hindu man to convert to Christianity and threaten him when he refused, threw his Murthis out, FIR...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,238FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com