Monday, June 5, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAs Mukhtar Ansari is sentenced to life in prison in Congress leader’s murder, here...
News Reports
Updated:

As Mukhtar Ansari is sentenced to life in prison in Congress leader’s murder, here is what he had said about Hamid Ansanri

While Mukhtar Ansari and Hamid Ansari are not direct relatives, they come from the same clan, which has many other prominent names

OpIndia Staff
4

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was convicted by a special MP-MLA court in Varanasi on Monday in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case. He has been awarded life imprisonment in the case of murder of Congress leader Awadhesh Rai, brother of MLA Ajay Rai, on 3 August 1991.

Every time Mukhtar Ansari appears in the news, people mention that he is a relative of former vice president Hamid Ansari. It is often said Hamid Ansari is Mukhtar Ansari’s uncle, while some say they are cousins. While that is not true, it is also not completely untrue.

In fact, Mukhtar Ansari himself has claimed that he is related to Hamid Ansari. In February 2021, while opposing the UP government’s plea to shift him to the state from Punjab, he had said that he comes from an illustrious family with several well-known persons and freedom fighters. In this, he had also named Hamid Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari said in an affidavit filed at the Supreme Court that he was a “part of a family that has made immense contribution to the Indian freedom movement and has given India many leaders in the form of Shri Muhammad Hamid Ansari who was the vice president of India, Shri Shaukatullah Ansari who served as the governor of Odisha, Justice Asif Ansari who was the judge of the Allahabad high court, and his own father Subhanullah Ansari who was a freedom fighter and social worker.”

It has been widely reported in media that Mukhtar Ansari comes from a distinguished family. His paternal grandfather Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari was the president of the Congress party. While his maternal grandfather Mohammad Usman was a Brigadier in the Indian Army. His father Subhanullah Ansari was also a politician and had a clean image. Mukhtar’s brother Sibgatullah Ansari is a member of Samajwadi Party and two-time MLA from 2007 to 2012.

Similarly, his family is indeed related to the family of Hamid Ansari, but they are not first cousins or direct uncle-nephew, as often alleged. According to available reports, they are distant relatives. Talking to newschecker, Shuaib Ansari, son of the elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari, has clarified that Hamid Ansari is a distant relative and not an immediate relative of Mukhtar Ansari.

Another member of the family said that Hamid Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari’s father Subhanullah Ansari were second cousins. Therefore, Hamid Ansari is not Mukhtar Ansari’s real uncle, but they belong to the same extended family. Hamid Ansari and Subhanullah Ansari are grandnephews of the freedom fighter Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari.

Other well-known names from the clan include Jamia Millia founder and former Congress president Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, former MP and former governor Dr Shaukat-Ullah Shah Ansari, former Kerala Chief Justice M Ahmad Ansari, Justice Asif Ansari of Allahabad High Court, among others.

Due to the distant nature of the relationship between Hamid Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari, locals consider them not relatives. In an OpIndia ground report, one villager from Mau village had said that they merely belong to the same village, and have no blood relation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NYT quotes ‘experts’ to claim Modi govt not doing enough for rail safety, despite admitting that safety has improved: Here are facts they missed

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Vijay Goel shares video that disproves media allegations that he slapped a woman, video was shared by AAP leaders too: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Love jihad in Prayagraj: Woman constable says IPL cricket player Mohsin Khan’s brother forced her to convert to Islam, cricketer raped her

OpIndia Staff -

‘You will land in jail’: Karnataka Minister threatens Hindu activist who criticised attempt to cancel event honouring Veer Savarkar: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Scope for my editorial views shrinking’ – Malini Parthasarathy resigns from the board of The Hindu Group Publishing

OpIndia Staff -

‘Intestine protruding, skull ruptured, 70 broken bones’: autopsy report of Sakshi reveals the brutality inflicted on her by ‘friend’ Sahil

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala HC quashes case against Rehana Fathima, who had tried to desecrate Sabarimala, over publishing video of her children painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -

98% of rail tracks laid between 1870 and 1930, train collisions and fatalities reduced by three times since 2014: Some steps for safety taken...

Jhankar Mohta -

TMC leader and Mamata nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s wife stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight, summoned by ED for questioning

ANI -

Indian pacer Yash Dayal attacked on social media by Islamists, including Pakistanis, for calling out Love Jihad, deletes post and apologises: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
636,984FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com