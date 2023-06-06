On June 3, a dreadful case of murder of a 20-year-old birthday boy was reported from Govandi area of Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai. The boy identified as Sabir Ansari was murdered by his four friends including two minors on his birthday. The accused identified as Shahrukh, Nishar, Salamat and one another recreated a scene from Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie named ‘Antim: The final truth’ and killed the deceased with the same knife he had used to cut the cake.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under section 109 (punishment for abetment), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code. Also, the police have arrested all four accused, two of which have been sent to a juvenile home given their minor ages. However, the other two identified as Shahrukh and Nishar have been sent to jail.

The saga is said to have begun a couple of days earlier than the deceased’s birthday. A report by the Indian Express claims that the deceased was 18 and had gone to a Dhaba for a regular outing with his friends (the accused). The accused there asked Sabir to pay the entire food bill costing Rs 10,000. Sabir happened to refuse saying that he was saving for his birthday party. However, he paid the entire food bill after the accused promised to return the money.

Sabir after a couple of days approached the accused for money as he wanted to hire a DJ and a cake for his birthday. But the accused didn’t pay the amount. Sabir and his friends, the accused fought over this issue then. Sabir also returned home and told his father that his friends had threatened him.

Later on the day of his birthday party, the accused collected some money and threw him a party near the Ambedkar garden area of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi around 8 pm. At around 11:30 pm, the accused held the deceased by his jacket and confronted him over alleged abuses he had hurled earlier. They punched him and also assaulted him. One of them then grabbed the knife from the cake and stabbed the deceased several times.

As per the police, the accused could be heard saying ‘Isko Antim picture ka shot dikha (show him that scene from Antim movie)’. The deceased was taken to the Shatabdi Municipal Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, a slightly different version of the murder case has come to the fore. Report by News9live claims that the deceased had organized a birthday party where his friends hired a DJ and asked Sabir to pay for it. He refused as he had already spent Rs 10,000 and was out of money. His infuriated friends got into a fight with him and later one of his friends Salamat borrowed a knife from Shahrukh and stabbed Sabir in his chest.

As per the police, one of the passersby identified Sabir and saw him in a pool of blood. He immediately informed his father who later took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him already dead. One of the accused had also fled from the spot to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and that a team from the Crime Branch (unit-6) had been sent out to arrest them.

The Police on June 6, confirmed that all the accused named in the murder case have been arrested and sent to jail. The two minor accused have been sent to the Juvenile facility. The case has been registered under IPC sections 302, 323, 109 and 34. Further investigations are underway.