In a recent order, a Sessions Court in Mumbai denied anticipatory bail pleas of a 42-year-old assistant manager and a 30-year-old sales manager of a real estate company. The two have been accused of sexually harassing the front office executive of the company.

The court noted that telling a female coworker repeatedly that she has a beautiful figure and has maintained herself well amounts to outraging her modesty. The accused duo further repeatedly asked the complainant woman for a date, which further added to the harassment allegations leveled by her.

In two separate orders issued last week, the bench led by Judge AZ Khan stated, “There are several aspects involved in the case whereby custodial interrogation of the accused is essential, otherwise the right to interrogate, by the investigation officer would be taken away, which certainly would affect the prosecution’s case and, ultimately, the complainant’s case on merit.”

The matter pertains to a woman who on April 24, 2023, lodged a police complaint alleging workplace sexual harassment. Acting on the allegation, the police charged the two with outraging a woman’s modesty, 354A for sexual harassment, 354D for stalking, and 509 for word, gesture, or act meant to insult the modesty of a woman.

Reportedly, the prosecution presented in court witness statements and documentation demonstrating that the accused persons sexually harassed the victim between March 1 and April 14. The accused duo would tell her, “Madam, you have maintained yourself… your figure is very is very beautiful… have you thought about going out with me?”

Following this, the woman went to the police station after complaining at her office.

On May 2, the accused filed bail pleas. They disputed the allegations and claimed they had been falsely implicated. In an order pertaining to the sales manager, the court stated that his father attempted to put pressure on the complaint and other employees.

In both orders, Judge AZ Khan stated, “No doubt, the offence is serious and against the woman. The present accused, along with the other accused, alleged to have outraged the modesty and uttered such filthy language towards the complainant in the working place and tried to pressurise the complainant and employers.”