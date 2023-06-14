Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Mumbai Police book Actor Sahil Khan and six others for allegedly maligning the image of a business rival Manish Gandhi and his family

Gandhi's family filed a complaint against Khan earlier in April this year, based on which he and his female friend were booked for allegedly using derogatory language against Gandhi's wife at a gym. Gandhi's wife complained that Khan threatened to harm her children.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Sahil Khan
Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and six others booked for harassing and defaming business rival Manish Gandhi's family (Image: Indian Express)
19

On June 10, Mumbai Police booked actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan and six others for allegedly defaming his business rival Manish Gandhi’s family on social media. In his complaint, Gandhi said Khan, his business partners and associates cyberbullied him for several years. Recently, they started publishing obscene and hateful content against his family members, including morphed and distorted photos of his teenage son and daughter on social media. The case has been registered at Amboli police station.

Gandhi said in his complaint, “Other than this, they have also fabricated news stories with reports which were made on Photoshop saying I was accused of rape and molestation. They also made up an FIR claiming on social media that a rape case was registered against me.”

Khan and six others have been booked under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation ), 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them), 228-A (print or publish matter that makes the identity of a person accused of rape or molestation public) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Gandhi’s family filed a complaint against Khan earlier in April this year, based on which he and his female friend were booked for allegedly using derogatory language against Gandhi’s wife at a gym. Gandhi’s wife complained that Khan threatened to harm her children.

According to reports, a businessman’s wife has filed an FIR against the actor and his female friend at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai for making death threats against a woman and posting disparaging posts about her online.

She has claimed that she has received death threats and had offensive social media posts made about her. She disclosed that she was involved in a monetary dispute that broke out in a gym in February of this year, after which she was threatened.

Following the FIR, the model-turned-actor and his friend have been booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Moreover, the actor has been accused of extortion.

Khan, who got famous from movies like Style and Xcuse Me, has a long history of controversies. In 2021, Sahil Khan was charged with harassing Manoj Patil, a former candidate for Mr India and a personal trainer. He was accused of inciting the latter and mentally harassing him, culminating in a suicide attempt. He was, however, taken to the hospital immediately and is currently safe.

A Hindu organisation Jai Shri Ram Sena, denounced a video uploaded by Sahil Khan to YouTube in October of last year. In the clip, a bar dancer was seen performing a Shiv Bhajan, which was also uploaded to the celebrity’s live story on Instagram. He was served with a legal summon from the Hindu outfit demanding an apology from him for the defamatory video and disrespecting Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

