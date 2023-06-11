Radical Islamic scholar Dr Shoaib Jamai, who insulted Subuhi Khan in a television studio, is all set to face the repercussions of his demeaning actions. He had referred to the latter’s marriage as ‘zina’ (illicit) and her son as ‘haram’ (illegitimate). Subuhi Khan has since filed complaints about the incident with both, the National Women’s Commission and the Child Protection Commission.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), and Priyank Kanoongo, the chairman of the National Child Protection Commission (NCPCR), were both tagged in a tweet by Subuhi Khan which stated, “I am a legally wedded wife of Shri Neel Ratan who is a government officer. We got married under Special Marriage Act & this radical Mulla calling our marriage ‘zina’ i.e. illicit sexual relations and our five-year-old son ‘haram.’ Please take cognizance.”

I am a legally wedded wife of Shri Neel Ratan who is a govt’ officer. We got married under Special Marriage Act & this radical Mulla calling our marriage ‘zina’ i.e. illicit sexual relations and our five year old son ‘haram’. @sharmarekha @KanoongoPriyank Please take cognizance. pic.twitter.com/l3s3umQ3Fb — Subuhi Khan (@SubuhiKhan01) June 10, 2023

Following this tweet, Rekha Sharma asked Subuhi Khan to send the full details about the case to NCW’s official email address.

Priyank Kanoongo also told Subuhi Khan to drop the details of the case to NCPCR’s official email address.

There was a debate over the upcoming movie ’72 Hooren’ by Ashok Pandit in a show on news channel News 18. Dr Shoaib Jamai, during the debate, insulted Subuhi Khan, called her marriage illicit and even dragged her son into his diatribe and called him ‘haram’. This infuriated the woman and led to Shoaib getting thrashed at Subuhi Khan’s hands. He was later escorted out of the studio.

At the time, Khan also warned him and said, “Get lost from here. Who the hell are you? I’ll also beat up your father.” She is married to a Hindu named Neel Ratan which was the reason behind Shoaib’s disparaging remarks against her.

When the Jamia Millia Islamia scholar was battered by Subuhi Khan during the television debate, anchor Aman Chopra, who was hosting the show, and other guests managed to step in and took the former away. The Delhi Police has already filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Shoaib Jamai in the case lodged by lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla commenting on the matter said, “For some time now this man has been crossing all limits of civility and decency. While I cannot control which TV channel calls him but I will not be appearing with this man on any TV debate.”